Upcoming biopic, documentary will chronicle the rise of Boyz II Men

A biopic movie and accompanying documentary series on Philadelphia-founded R&B group Boyz II Men are reportedly in the works in Hollywood.

Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave will create a narrative feature film on musicians Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, Michael McCary and Wanya Morris, Variety reported. The former will also develop a "long-form documentary project" about Boyz II Men's rise during the 1990s and 2000s and current success.

Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Stockman were named as executive producers on the film. McCary, who left the group in 2003 due to multiple sclerosis, was not included.

“We’ve been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all,” Nathan Morris told the outlet on the group's behalf.

Boyz II Men is a four-time Grammy Award-winning group that's sold over 60 million albums and known for hits such as "Motown Philly," "End of the Road" and "On Bended Knee." They first rose to fame in 1991 with their album "Cooleyhighharmony" and continued making music in the decades since. Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Stockman are currently on tour, and will be stopping in Lancaster at the American Music Theatre in February.

Denis O'Sullivan, known for Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," and Jeff Kalligheri of "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody," will produce the movie. Both are in early talks with writers and directors and plan to fast-track the film. In the same vein as other recent musical dramas popular singers, such as the upcoming Bob Dylan movie "A Complete Unknown" and 2022's "Elvis," they'll have access to the group's discography to help tell the story.

O'Sullivan and Kalligheri said they hope audience will sing along to a story of friendship and longstanding artistic partnership that's both funny and aspirational.

"We’re excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve," O’Sullivan and Kalligheri said. "And we think the global audience will want to sing along to a sexy, funny, aspirational, uplifting celebration of friendships and artistic partnerships that have stood the test of time."

In 2021, it was reported that Amazon Studios was working on a film based on the group's work, however there hasn't been a public update on that project in the time since.