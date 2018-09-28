Updated PhillyVoice Top 10 high school football rankings

Don’t let the records fool you. Every time St. Joe’s Prep and La Salle play, the two archrivals have a habit of stirring up competitive games.

The Prep, which holds the top spot in The PhillyVoice Southeastern PA High School Football Top 10 for the second straight week, will be hosting La Salle Friday night at Widener University’s Leslie C. Stadium at 8 p.m. in a Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division game.

The Hawks come in 2-0 and are averaging 34.5 points a game, while La Salle is 1-3, though the three losses have come against ranked teams Imhotep Charter, North Penn and Malvern Prep. The Explorers are averaging 26 points a game and giving up an average of 29.5. The Hawks are giving up 27 points a game.

District 1 News

At the halfway point of the season, North Penn tops PIAA District 1 6A rankings with an average of 156 points, followed by Downingtown East (150), Garnet Valley (148), Downingtown West (148) and Coatesville (142).

In 5A, Springfield (Delco) holds the No. 1 seed through the first five weeks with 164 average, followed by Penn Wood (146), Cheltenham (144), Radnor (138) and Academy Park (136). Pottsgrove is the No. 1 seed in 4A and Pope John Paul II tops 3A.

The PhillyVoice Top 10

Week of Sept. 28, 2018

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-0)

2. Coatesville (5-0)

3. North Penn (4-0)

4. Imhotep Charter (2-2)

5. Malvern Prep (4-0)

6. Archbishop Wood (1-2)

7. Downingtown East (5-0)

8. Downingtown West (5-0)

9. Garnet Valley (5-0)

10. Council Rock South (4-1)

Under consideration: Springfield (Delco) 5-0, Archbishop Ryan 5-0, Germantown Academy 5-0, Pottsgrove 5-0, Pope John Paul II 5-0, Washington 5-0, Mastbaum 4-0, Academy Park 4-1.

