More Sports:

September 28, 2018

Updated PhillyVoice Top 10 high school football rankings

Here's a look at where the best teams in the Philly area rank heading into the final weekend of September

Joseph Santoliquito
By Joseph Santoliquito
PhillyVoice Contributor
Rankings High School Football
092818_LaSalle-Prep-helmets Joe Santoliquito/for PhillyVoice

LaSalle will face top-ranked St. Joe's prep this weekend.

Don’t let the records fool you. Every time St. Joe’s Prep and La Salle play, the two archrivals have a habit of stirring up competitive games.

The Prep, which holds the top spot in The PhillyVoice Southeastern PA High School Football Top 10 for the second straight week, will be hosting La Salle Friday night at Widener University’s Leslie C. Stadium at 8 p.m. in a Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division game.

The Hawks come in 2-0 and are averaging 34.5 points a game, while La Salle is 1-3, though the three losses have come against ranked teams Imhotep Charter, North Penn and Malvern Prep. The Explorers are averaging 26 points a game and giving up an average of 29.5. The Hawks are giving up 27 points a game. 

District 1 News

At the halfway point of the season, North Penn tops PIAA District 1 6A rankings with an average of 156 points, followed by Downingtown East (150), Garnet Valley (148), Downingtown West (148) and Coatesville (142).

In 5A, Springfield (Delco) holds the No. 1 seed through the first five weeks with 164 average, followed by Penn Wood (146), Cheltenham (144), Radnor (138) and Academy Park (136). Pottsgrove is the No. 1 seed in 4A and Pope John Paul II tops 3A.

The PhillyVoice Top 10 

Week of Sept. 28, 2018

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (2-0)

2. Coatesville (5-0)

3. North Penn (4-0)

4. Imhotep Charter (2-2)

5. Malvern Prep (4-0)

6. Archbishop Wood (1-2)

7. Downingtown East (5-0)

8. Downingtown West (5-0)

9. Garnet Valley (5-0)

10. Council Rock South (4-1)

Under consideration: Springfield (Delco) 5-0, Archbishop Ryan 5-0, Germantown Academy 5-0, Pottsgrove 5-0, Pope John Paul II 5-0, Washington 5-0, Mastbaum 4-0, Academy Park 4-1.

For last week's rankings, click here.

Follow Joe on Twitter: @JSantoliquito

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Joseph Santoliquito

Joseph Santoliquito
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Rankings High School Football Philadelphia Football

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade for Seahawks S Earl Thomas?
092818EarlThomas

Music

This band managed to base an entire song off a Philly car alarm
too many zooz car alarm video

Crime

Man slashes New Jersey bride with sword on her wedding day
05212018_bride_groom_unsplash

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles are one or two plays away from being 3-0
0927_Malcolm_Jenkins_USAT

Education

Six South Jersey community colleges to participate in free college program
Cumberland County College

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.