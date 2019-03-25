UPS teases new venture into at-home health care, vaccinations

United Parcel Service Inc. is reportedly considering breaking into the health care industry.

The package delivery service is preparing to test a service in the United States that dispatches nurses to vaccinate adults in their homes, according to Reuters. This new foray comes as the company and its healthcare clients work to fend off cost pressures and competitive threats from Amazon.

UPS did not disclose which vaccines would be provided by the service, but drug and vaccine maker Merck & Co. told Reuters it is looking at partnering with the company for the project.

The test, which is slated to launch later this year, will operate as follows, Reuters reports:

Workers in UPS’ 1.7 million-square-foot healthcare complex at Worldport will package and ship the vaccine to one of the more 4,700 franchised U.S. UPS stores. A home health nurse contracted by UPS’ clinical trial logistics unit — known as Marken — will collect the insulated package, transport it the “last mile” to the patient’s home and administer the vaccine, which will target a viral illness in adults.

Experts say increasing adult vaccination rates could potentially reduce health care spending by curbing preventable illnesses that result in doctor visits and hospitalizations. Additionally, experts believe the UPS project could save money by utilizing contract home nurses, rather than higher paid doctors, to administer the vaccine, the news agency reports.

But the test, a first for a large U.S. shipper, is not a guaranteed success for UPS: Marken’s CEO told Reuters it must figure out how to get medical insurers to pay for the new service.