More Health:

March 01, 2022

U.S. births continued downward trend in first half of 2021, CDC report shows

The COVID-19 pandemic likely played a significant role, but the birth rate has been falling since the Great Recession

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Births
U.S. Birth Rate Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

There were 1.74 million births during the first six months of 2021, down 2% from the same period in 2020, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

The number of U.S. births fell by 2% during the first half of 2021, continuing a trend that dates back to the 2008 financial crisis.

There were 1.74 million births during the first six months of 2021, down from 1.78 million births from the same period in 2020, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. 

Though the 2% drop was identical to the declining rate witnessed in 2020, researchers said the COVID-19 pandemic likely played a role.

The biggest drop – a 9% decrease – occurred in January, when about 277,000 babies were born – down from 304,000 the prior year. Nine months prior, much of the country was under stay-at-home restrictions prompted by the public health crisis. 

The rest of the months were like a roller coaster ride. After the sharp dip in January, the number of births in March and April rose above 2020 numbers, only to drop again in May and rise again in June by 3%.

"This difference between patterns seen for the first 6 months of 2021 and earlier years suggests that the magnitude of the downward trend seen in the second half of 2020 and January of 2021 may have begun to wane and declines in the number of births may be returning to pre-pandemic levels," the researchers wrote in their report.

The number of births decreased for all races and ethnicities in the first half of 2021, researchers found. White women experienced the smallest drop in births – less than 1% – while Asian women had the largest decline, at 8%.

In Pennsylvania, there was no significant change in the number of births. New Jersey saw a 1 to 2% decline, the report shows.

Though the pandemic clearly played a role in the decline in births, it is still not clear which pandemic-related factors, like economic uncertainty, were the driving forces, co-author Brady Hamilton, told ABC News.

"While our data comes from the birth certificate and it's an amazing data set … unfortunately it has limitations and one of those limitations is factors that people consider in terms of having a child, starting a family," he said. "That's important because when you look at the impact of the pandemic, what are the mechanisms and how exactly does it happen?"

Once researchers have survey data answering these types of questions, they will gain a better picture of how the pandemic influenced people's decisions about having children, he said. 

Previous research has offered some insight. A survey of 1,179 mothers in New York City found that nearly half of those who were trying to conceive stopped their efforts in the initial months of the pandemic. Less than half of them were unsure they would try again after it ended. 

A 2020 survey by the Guttmacher Institute also found that 34% of women said they would delay getting pregnant – or have less children – because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC report included U.S. birth records from January 2019 through June 2021. The preliminary data for 2021 was based on 99.92% of all birth records received.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Births Philadelphia Pregnancy CDC New Jersey Women's Health Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor with arms folded

IBX: The Cover Story Podcast: My Family Doctor Saved My Life
Purchased - Wine being poured down the drain

How to keep your New Year’s resolutions to quit drinking and other unhealthy habits

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Careers

Philly Shipyard is hiring Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Government

Russian-made vodka no longer for sale in Pennsylvania liquor stores
PLCB Russian vodka

Women's Health

First-time moms at greater risk of postpartum depression, study finds
Postpartum depression risk

TV

Quinta Brunson surprises teacher at Southwest Philly school with books, supplies on 'Good Morning America'
Quinta Brunson GMA Philly school

Food & Drink

Devil's Den hosts true crime event, drag brunch in March
Devil's Den Beer Selection

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved