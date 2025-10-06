More Events:

October 06, 2025

Callowhill bar Doom is holding a beauty pageant for vampires on Oct. 24

The gothic hotspot, which opened in December, is celebrating Halloween with a Miss American Vampire of Philadelphia contest.

By Kristin Hunt
Doom, the Callowhill bar from a former Royal Izakaya general manager, celebrates heavy metal and gothic culture. It's hosting a vampire pageant for its first Halloween.

Doom, the Callowhill bar where heavy metal music plays and scant light pours in through the stained glass, didn't open in time for last year's spooky season. But it's making its first Halloween count with a beauty pageant with a horror twist.

MORE: Mütter Museum's next Halloween party nods to unexplained medieval 'dancing plagues'

At the Miss American Vampire of Philadelphia contest, would-be undead queens will show off their best vampire fashion, answer themed questions and perform a "dark art" during the event, which will be held Friday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. A panel of four judges will crown a winner in front of the audience.

Doom is currently accepting applications from vamps of any gender. Contestants must include a photo of themselves in Dracula garb and share the "battiest bits" of their biographies.

The unconventional contest is typical for Doom, which has also hosted a Black Sabbath brunch, holiday photo op with Krampus and "tropical hell" tiki night since its opening in December. The relative newcomer is the hellspawn of Justin Holden, the former general manager of Royal Izakaya. Located next to Franklin Music Hall, the gothic hotspot serves nachos, hot dogs, wings and other bar food staples, including several vegan and vegetarian options.

Miss American Vampire of Philadelphia

Friday, Oct. 24 | 8 p.m.
Doom
421 N. 7th St., Philadelphia

