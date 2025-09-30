More Sports:

September 30, 2025

Fangio: Eagles LB Nakobe Dean will begin practicing 'this week or next'

Eagles DC Vic Fangio said LB Nakobe Dean, recovering from major knee surgery, is close to starting practice for the first time this season.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nakobe-Dean-Eagles-knee-injury_011425 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Nakobe Dean

During his Tuesday morning press conference, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said linebacker Nakobe Dean would begin practicing "either this week or next week." 

Dean had a breakout season in 2024, making 128 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and a game-sealing INT Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, in the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Packers, Dean tore a patellar tendon, which is an extremely serious injury, as our Evan Macy laid out back in January. That ended his season. 

"He played great last year," Fangio told reporters on Tuesday. "Besides being the signal caller guy and being a leader — you can't be a leader if you don't play good — he played great for us last year."

Dean started 2025 training camp on the PUP list, and remained on PUP to begin the season, ensuring that he would miss at least the first four games. Whenever Dean returns, his role on the team is unclear.

Short term, it could be difficult getting Dean on the field, as Zack Baun is a star player and Jihaad Campbell has been a very good player through the first four games of his rookie season. 

"We'll see when we get there," Fangio said. "We're not there yet."

Fangio shot down the idea of moving Campbell to the edge to make room for Dean.

"Not right now," he said.

Long-term, Dean is only under contract through this season. If he hadn't suffered such a serious injury, he would have been a candidate for an early contract extension this past offseason. Baun is under contract through 2027. Campbell is under contract through at least the 2028 season, plus a fifth-year option in 2029. 

Dean is going to want to start after his productive 2024 season, but if Baun and Campbell ball out this season — as they have so far — that opportunity might not be with the Eagles in 2026 and beyond. Add in that the Eagles also may have good, young depth in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon Jr., and that complicates Dean's future with the team even further.

But certainly, if Dean can resume practicing this week, it's never a bad thing to have yet another good player on the roster.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Nakobe Dean

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Blood Cancer United - Montags

Family’s journey highlights the impact of Blood Cancer United

Just In

Must Read

Business

Why are YouTube TV subscribers seeing messages they will lose all NBC networks on Tuesday?

NBC YouTube TV

Sponsored

Philly and Camden mark Navy, Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary with parades, concerts and exhibitions

Limited - HOmeporting new ship

Adult Health

Cardiovascular events don't strike out of the blue. Nearly all of them are preceded by warning signs

Heart attack risk factors

TV

What to expect from the new Ellen Greenberg true crime docuseries

Ellen Greenberg documentary

Festivals

Philly’s OURfest to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and resilience on National Coming Out Day

OurFest - Kory Aversa

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved