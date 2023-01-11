Go to Wagtail admin interface
January 11, 2023

Video: The Eagles' 70 sacks in 2022

By Jimmy Kempski
Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' defensive line went feastin' in 2022. 🍗

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles feasted on opposing quarterbacks, setting a team record of 70 sacks on the season, falling just two short of the NFL single-season record of 72 set by the Chicago Bears in 1984.

They were the first team in NFL history to have four players with double digit sacks. A look at the leaderboard:

 PlayerSacks 
 Haason Reddick16 
Brandon Graham 11 
Javon Hargrave 11 
Josh Sweat 11 
Fletcher Cox 
Milton Williams 
T.J. Edwards 
Kyzir White 1.5 
Ndamukong Suh 
Marlon Tuipulotu 
Avonte Maddox 
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 
Zech McPhearson 
Team sacks 
Linval Joseph 0.5 


For posterity's sake, here is video of all 70 sacks. Enjoy!

