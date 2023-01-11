Video: The Eagles' 70 sacks in 2022

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles feasted on opposing quarterbacks, setting a team record of 70 sacks on the season, falling just two short of the NFL single-season record of 72 set by the Chicago Bears in 1984.

They were the first team in NFL history to have four players with double digit sacks. A look at the leaderboard:

Player Sacks Haason Reddick 16 Brandon Graham 11 Javon Hargrave 11 Josh Sweat 11 Fletcher Cox 7 Milton Williams 4 T.J. Edwards 2 Kyzir White 1.5 Ndamukong Suh 1 Marlon Tuipulotu 1 Avonte Maddox 1 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 1 Zech McPhearson 1 Team sacks 1 Linval Joseph 0.5



For posterity's sake, here is video of all 70 sacks. Enjoy!

