Video: The Eagles' 70 sacks in 2022

January 11, 2023
The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles feasted on opposing quarterbacks, setting a team record of 70 sacks on the season, falling just two short of the NFL single-season record of 72 set by the Chicago Bears in 1984.
They were the first team in NFL history to have four players with double digit sacks. A look at the leaderboard:
|Player
|Sacks
|Haason Reddick
|16
|Brandon Graham
|11
|Javon Hargrave
|11
|Josh Sweat
|11
|Fletcher Cox
|7
|Milton Williams
|4
|T.J. Edwards
|2
|Kyzir White
|1.5
|Ndamukong Suh
|1
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|1
|Avonte Maddox
|1
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|1
|Zech McPhearson
|1
|Team sacks
|1
|Linval Joseph
|0.5
For posterity's sake, here is video of all 70 sacks. Enjoy!
