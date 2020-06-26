More Events:

June 26, 2020

Fairmount Park Conservancy offering virtual greenhouse yoga for free

The online fitness classes will take place Sunday afternoons


By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Virtual greenhouse yoga Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Greenhouse yoga is usually held in-person inside the Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park but through the end of July, the classes will take place virtually. Those interested can sign up online.

In-person yoga hasn't returned to the Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park yet, but you can still partake virtually in Fairmount Park Conservancy's popular series.

Every Sunday at 1 p.m. through the end of July, there will be virtual greenhouse yoga led by instructor Lauren Daddis.

RELATED: Rundiscover is new, virtual running challenge on Philly's trails

The online classes are free to join. You just need to register ahead of time. And don't worry if you're new to yoga, the 60-minute classes are good for all levels.

If you're stuck in an apartment with no personal green space, working up a sweat on your mat while taking in the views of the tropical plant-filled greenhouse could be the escape you need.

It's important to manage your physical and mental health – and this free yoga session is one way to care for both.

Sinead Cummings
