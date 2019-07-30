Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of skin cancer

Increased consumption of dietary Vitamin A is associated with a decreased risk of a common type of skin cancer, according to a new study.

Squamous cell carcinoma of the skin typically results from prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays from direct sunlight and tanning beds, according to the Mayo Clinic. It most often occurs on exposed skin, including the scalp, lips, ears and backs of hands.

Research shows that a higher Vitamin A intake is associated with a 17 percent reduction in the risk of developing the cancer, which has an estimated lifetime incidence rate of 7 to 11 percent in the United States.

