More Health:

May 03, 2019

Here's why you shouldn't wash raw chicken before cooking it

CDC offers tips to prevent food poisoning

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Illness
Don't wash raw chicken, CDC says PA Images/Sipa USA

When washing raw chicken, juices may spray and contaminate other utensils, food or surfaces.

Do not wash raw chicken before cooking it.

So says the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many people mistakenly wash raw chicken believing it will help prevent foodborne illnesses. In reality, doing so may increase the chances of someone falling sick.

RELATED STORY: Better testing has led to higher rates of food poisoning

The agency tweeted the reminder late last month, linking to a list of tips to prevent food poisoning when preparing poultry.

Raw chicken often is contaminated by campylobacter bacteria – the most common cause of food poisoning – and salmonella bacteria, another common cause of foodborne illnesses.

When washing chicken, juices can spread elsewhere in the kitchen, contaminating other foods, utensils and surfaces, including the sink.

A single drop of raw chicken dose may have enough campylobacter germs to make someone sick, according to the CDC. The infection causes diarrhea.

About 1 million people get sick each year from eating contaminated poultry, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends people take several other steps to prevent food poisoning when preparing raw chicken:

Wash your hands with soapy water for 20 seconds both before and after handling raw chicken.

Use a separate cutting board for cutting raw chicken.

Do not place cooked food or fresh produce on any dishes or surface that previously held raw chicken.

After preparing raw chicken, use hot, soapy water to wash any cutting boards, dishes, utensil and surfaces.

Refrigerate or freeze any leftover chicken within two hours of cooking. If the chicken sat outside in temperatures higher than 90 degrees, it should be refrigerated or frozen within one hour.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Illness CDC Chicken Food Salmonella Food Poisoning

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Mental Health

City of Philadelphia to host free mental health events throughout May
Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkw

Real Estate

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Eagles

Mailbag: Are the Eagles still looking for defensive ends?
050319ChrisLong

Crimes

Three Philly cops arrested in Florida for assault, battery of police
Philly cops arrested Florida

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved