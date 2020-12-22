More Sports:

December 22, 2020

Washington Football Team doing Washington Football Team things

By Jimmy Kempski
Doug Pederson thanks Dwayne Haskins for creaking the door open to win the NFC East.

With two games left to play on the NFL schedule, the Washington Football Team sits atop the NFC East standings, with one-game leads over the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, and a 1.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

If they beat the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, the Football Team can eliminate the Eagles and Cowboys, and clinch the division outright should Baltimore Ravens beat the double digit underdog Giants. They are currently -260 to win the NFC East according to FanDuel, via TheLines.com.

Seeing as the Football Team has won just three division titles in the last 28 years, they're probably laser-focused in on taking care of business this Sunday, with no distractions, right? 

Nope.

Haskins was the Football Team's starter to begin the season, but he was benched in favor of Kyle Allen. When Allen was lost for the season with an injury, the Football Team turned to Alex Smith instead of Haskins. When Smith strained a calf muscle, the team went back to Haskins.

If Haskins cannot play on Sunday because of this COVID breach, and Smith is unable to return from his calf injury, the next quarterback up would be Taylor Heinicke, who started one game for the Panthers in 2018.

So is that it?

Nope.

Throw another black eye on this franchise's already mountainous pile of black eyes.

Anyway, here are the 11 different scenarios that can play out in the NFC East over the next two weeks, via the great Deniz Selman: 

The Eagles' rivals just refuse to let them die.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com's Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

