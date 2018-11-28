More News:

November 28, 2018

Watch this very dramatic deer rescue on a frozen Pennsylvania lake

Some friends, out hunting, managed to help a scared deer to safety

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Animals
Pa. deer rescue Screenshot/Jeff Sidle/YouTube

It looks like a still from the Outdoor Channel.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Jeffrey Sidle of Scranton, Pennsylvania had a unique hunting experience: he and two friends used a boat to rescue an eight-point buck he noticed was stuck on frozen Greeley Lake.

What’s almost even more incredible is that Sidle, who’s also a photographer, managed to capture the entire ordeal in a high-definition video he posted to YouTube.

You can watch the entire dramatic rescue unfold right here:

Sidle told WNEP he was out hunting noticed the deer was struggling to find its footing on the frozen lake, which is located in Pike County. 

He, and his friends Ed Schmalzle and Josh Davis, weren’t sure how long the deer had been stranded, but they wanted to try and help — despite the dangers a recently-frozen lake posed.

RELATED: South Jersey soccer community kicks in to start team at Camden school | Petition calls on Pa. to curb emissions, proposes cap-and-trade system

“The boat was still cracking the ice up,” Davis said of his tenuous rescue mission.

Davis used rope to lasso the deer around its antlers, sort of dragged it back to shore, and then let it run off.

Sidle told WNEP people don’t realize hunters aren’t trying to kill animals out of malice.

“People don’t realize that just because hunters go out and kill that they’re not humane or they don’t have those feelings about animals and the environment,” Sidle said. “That’s the way we are. It captured who we are.”

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Animals Pennsylvania Hunting Deer Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What they're saying: Markelle Fultz is probably done in Philly, but what could Sixers get back in a trade?
112818_Fultz_usat

Gritty

Gritty's official City Hall appearance has been scheduled
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Gritty

Food & Drink

South Street's Magpie is closing after six years and 30,000 pies
magpie artisan pies closing

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving the Phillies
112818_Harper_usat

Health News

Penn State researchers ID five age-specific 'profiles' of problem drinkers
alcohol-problem-drinkers-pexels

Holiday

Get a free professional photo of your pet with Santa in Rittenhouse
Santa Paws at Hotel Palomar

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.