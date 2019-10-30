Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral

October 30, 2019
The sport of developing and tailoring Halloween costumes is twice the fun when you're doing it for a pet. They may not totally get it, but they enjoy the part about being the center of attention.
There have been some excellent pet costumes popping up online in 2019. Here's a sampling.
noooooooo look at this dog with an elephant costume I’m tearing up pic.twitter.com/RgrmZJWhmg— nam (@moonboynamjoon) October 24, 2019
so my dog is very excited ab her halloween costume pic.twitter.com/d3xkxNKm60— caroline blackmon (@Caroline_HB2) October 24, 2019
This costume wins dog Halloween. pic.twitter.com/rpZAhnewqP— Dr. Alec Couros (@courosa) October 29, 2019
The spook is real😱🕷️ It's almost HOWLloween🐺🎃 Share your dog costumes with us on https://t.co/2hlJHgpdIA & enter to win 1 of 3 CASH prizes🐾 (via gothicwomen) #HappyHalloween #Halloween #DogCostumes #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/yVS2BPmSeh— K9Love 🐾❤️ (@K9Loveofficial) October 29, 2019
Hey I found my dogs Halloween costume! pic.twitter.com/JZZm6iv5d2— The IronWolfpack (@TheIronwolfpack) October 28, 2019
This one also deserves particular praise.
View this post on Instagram
River the pawmedic is currently accepting invitations for Halloween *sound on* 🚑🚑 . . . * Jukin Media Verified * Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/1080079 For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com.
A post shared by Aliyah Buksh (@aliyahbuksh) on
Locally, nothing is going to top the fine work done by Conshohocken's Paul Watcko and his wife, who transformed their Corgi, Miles, into a Wawa Shorti complete with the taped-on ticket.
This is Miles the wawa shortie. Happy early halloween philly. : ) from r/philadelphia
Update: This @Wawa hoagie is also looking v good pic.twitter.com/4pdRLQbBaM— Sarah Gantz (@SarahGantz) October 26, 2019
Watcko's post on the Philadelphia subreddit garnered more than 3,000 upvotes, while a Facebook post by Pooch Patrol Dog Walking & Pet Sitting also is making rounds.
Not all dogs look so happy in their costumes, but Miles' expressions show he was destined for stardom.
Update: Miles does have some competition.
Spotted lantern puppy: invading your heart. Plz don’t squish 🎃 from r/philadelphia