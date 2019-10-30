More Culture:

October 30, 2019

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Dogs
Wawa Corgi u/kingswatz/Reddit

Miles, a corgi in Conshohocken, has 2019's best pet costume — a Wawa Shorti.

The sport of developing and tailoring Halloween costumes is twice the fun when you're doing it for a pet. They may not totally get it, but they enjoy the part about being the center of attention. 

There have been some excellent pet costumes popping up online in 2019. Here's a sampling. 





This one also deserves particular praise. 

Locally, nothing is going to top the fine work done by Conshohocken's Paul Watcko and his wife, who transformed their Corgi, Miles, into a Wawa Shorti complete with the taped-on ticket. 

This is Miles the wawa shortie. Happy early halloween philly. : ) from r/philadelphia


Watcko's post on the Philadelphia subreddit garnered more than 3,000 upvotes, while a Facebook post by Pooch Patrol Dog Walking & Pet Sitting also is making rounds. 

Not all dogs look so happy in their costumes, but Miles' expressions show he was destined for stardom. 

Update: Miles does have some competition. 

Spotted lantern puppy: invading your heart. Plz don’t squish 🎃 from r/philadelphia
Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Halloween Dogs Conshohocken Costumes Wawa Pets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Business

Philadelphia Soul, five other Arena Football League teams reportedly suspend local operations
Philadelphia Soul suspend operations

Opioids

Philadelphia saved billions of dollars with syringe exchange programs, study says
Syringe needle exchanges Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles vs. Bears: Five matchups to watch
103019MitchellTrubisky

Entertainment

Kate Winslet to film HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' in Philly suburbs
1029_kate winslet

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved