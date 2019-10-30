Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral

The sport of developing and tailoring Halloween costumes is twice the fun when you're doing it for a pet. They may not totally get it, but they enjoy the part about being the center of attention.

There have been some excellent pet costumes popping up online in 2019. Here's a sampling.

















This one also deserves particular praise.

Locally, nothing is going to top the fine work done by Conshohocken's Paul Watcko and his wife, who transformed their Corgi, Miles, into a Wawa Shorti complete with the taped-on ticket.





Watcko's post on the Philadelphia subreddit garnered more than 3,000 upvotes, while a Facebook post by Pooch Patrol Dog Walking & Pet Sitting also is making rounds.

Not all dogs look so happy in their costumes, but Miles' expressions show he was destined for stardom.

Update: Miles does have some competition.