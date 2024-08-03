Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Wayne, police say

One man is dead after a dispute turned into a shooting in Wayne, but Tredyffrin Township police say they have a suspect in custody.

Shots rang out around 5:15 p.m. on the 900 block of Mount Pleasant Ave. Police found the victim on the street. According to authorities, two other men were involved in the incident, with one of them fleeing the scene on foot.

According to investigators, the suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, was last seen on Upper Gulph Road, running toward a golf course that police had blocked off. Officials caught him with the help of a drone and K9 units.

Residents were advised to lock their doors, and the other man involved in the incident was cooperating with police.

Police have not said what led to the dispute, but they told FOX29 that they believe both the victim and the perpetrator were in the same pickup truck and both were armed. The dispute ended with the fatal shooting outside of the truck.

While police say there is no present danger to the community, the incident remains under investigation and police are interviewing witnesses.