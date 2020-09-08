Wedding exhibition in Spring Arts District to showcase women-owned businesses

COVID-19 has impacted our day-to-day lives, along with many how we mark special milestones and events in our lives.

Those who are engaged and trying to plan a wedding may be feeling confused, curious or overwhelmed by how the event industry is dealing with new protocols and regulations.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, couples can ease some of their worries by attending an exhibition where some local businesses will show how they have adapted during the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of businesses owned and led by women will showcase "how we can celebrate safely, without sacrificing fun or beauty, and re-imagine the way we experience events," according to the event description for Creative Weddings During COVID.

Couples will get a chance to check out some new, creative ideas for their upcoming nuptials. Places like Papertini, Chick Invitations and Forget Me Knot Flowers will be among those attending the exhibition.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person. There are three time slots to choose from: Noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Women Against Abuse COVID 19 Fund.

Guests will receive temperature checks upon entry and must wear masks. Food and drink will be available for purchase.



The exhibition will begin at the event space Location 215 and move to the Viaduct and Love City Brewing in the Spring Arts District, so attendees should be prepared for a short walk.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:30-3 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m. | $25

Beginning at Location 215

990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123