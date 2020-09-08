More Events:

September 08, 2020

Wedding exhibition in Spring Arts District to showcase women-owned businesses

Couples can see how the industry has adapted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Weddings Coronavirus
wedding exhibition Photo by Nicole Boekestijn/on Unsplash

A wedding exhibition will take place on Sept. 12, beginning at Location 215 and moving to the Viaduct and Love City Brewing. Vendors will showcase how they've adapted and gotten creative due to the ongoing public health crisis.

COVID-19 has impacted our day-to-day lives, along with many how we mark special milestones and events in our lives. 

Those who are engaged and trying to plan a wedding may be feeling confused, curious or overwhelmed by how the event industry is dealing with new protocols and regulations.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, couples can ease some of their worries by attending an exhibition where some local businesses will show how they have adapted during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: What are the gift-giving rules for weddings postponed due to COVID-19?

A group of businesses owned and led by women will showcase "how we can celebrate safely, without sacrificing fun or beauty, and re-imagine the way we experience events," according to the event description for Creative Weddings During COVID.

Couples will get a chance to check out some new, creative ideas for their upcoming nuptials. Places like Papertini, Chick Invitations and Forget Me Knot Flowers will be among those attending the exhibition.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person. There are three time slots to choose from: Noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Women Against Abuse COVID 19 Fund.

Guests will receive temperature checks upon entry and must wear masks. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

The exhibition will begin at the event space Location 215 and move to the Viaduct and Love City Brewing in the Spring Arts District, so attendees should be prepared for a short walk.

Creative Weddings During COVID

Saturday, Sept. 12
Noon to 1:30 p.m., 1:30-3 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m. | $25
Beginning at Location 215
990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weddings Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 Local Businesses Shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles sign veteran QB Josh McCown to practice squad
95_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Josh_McCown_KateFrese.jpg

Labor Day

University of the Arts faculty planning to form labor union
UArts Faculty Union

Parenting

To help kids cope with COVID-19 anxiety, provide context and emphasize control
Child Anxiety Tips COVID-19

Eagles

Eagles claim RB Jason Huntley; three Eagles cuts find new homes
090620JasonHuntley

Contests

Wawa launches 'Free Shortis for A Year' contest to counter coin shortage
wawa coin shortage contest

Fitness

Yoga on Emmy Squared's rooftop extension combines exercise with pizza
Emmy Squared rooftop opening

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved