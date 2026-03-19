Find the only sober comic at this Philly comedy show where everyone else is high

A comedy show built around one simple challenge is coming back to Philadelphia for 4/20 weekend. The goal is figuring out who on stage is actually sober.

“Weeding Out the Stoned” will take place Saturday, April 18 at SideQuest Theater in Center City. The live show blends stand-up, improv and game show elements, with eight comedians competing while the audience tries to spot the one person who isn’t high.

Host Alex Grubard runs the night and puts performers through a mix of quick-thinking challenges, strange prompts and intentionally chaotic games designed to expose who is clear-headed. Some bits test memory and focus. Others lean into improv. A few are just ridiculous on purpose.

The audience plays along throughout, watching closely before voting on who they think is sober. Prizes are tied to getting it right, which adds a little pressure to what is already a loose, unpredictable format.

The show started in Philadelphia and has since appeared at comedy festivals in New York and beyond, building a following for its anything-can-happen feel.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. The venue is BYOB, and smoking is not allowed inside.

Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

SideQuest Theater

2030 Sansom St.

Philadelphia PA 19103

Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at door

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