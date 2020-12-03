For the gambling enthusiasts, here are my Week 13 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread. All the below spreads are courtesy of the consensus Week 13 odds at TheLines.com.

Browns at Titans (-6): The Browns are 8-3 with a -21 point differential. I was curious how many teams have made the playoffs with a worse point differential, and apparently, there are nine in the Super Bowl era:

Team Record Point differential 1989 Steelers 9-7 -61 2017 Bills 9-7 -57 1998 Cardinals 9-7 -53 1978 Falcons 9-7 -50 2016 Texans 9-7 -49 1989 Oilers 9-7 -47 1994 Bears 9-7 -36 1982 Rams 5-4 (strike) -35 2012 Colts 11-5 -30



Anyway, the Browns aren't good, and they're going to get smoked by the Steelers or Chiefs in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Bengals at Dolphins (-11.5): I don't like Brandon Allen's chances against this swarming Dolphins defense.

Jaguars at Vikings (-10): Gardner Minshew is healthy, but the Jaguars are still starting Mike Glennon, lol. I respect the tanking efforts! Also, I bet you didn't know this about Mike Glennon:

It's true.

Saints (-2.5) at Falcons: Interesting line. The Saints easily handled the Falcons with Taysom Hill at QB two weeks ago, and I'm not sure why one would expect much different now. Does Vegas like the Falcons now because they blew out the Raiders last week? That can't be it, can it?

I'll gladly lay 2.5 points on a team that is good, badly needs a win to stay in position for the 1 seed, and is playing a bad team.

Lions at Bears (-3): My picks feel a little chalky this week, so let's just throw in this random, meaningless upset.