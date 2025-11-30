Week 13 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks: Sunday / Monday edition

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 13 NFL picks, Sunday and Monday edition. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not necessarily cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Rams (-10.5) at Panthers: After the Eagles' loss on Black Friday, the Rams are now 64 percent likely to earn the 1 seed in the NFC, per Inpredictable. They have won by the following margins during their current six-game winning streak: 14, 28, 24, 16, 2, 27. They have emerged as the clear best team in the NFL, and should take care of business in Carolina.

: The Titans are probably the worst team in the NFL, though they have at least been competitive in their last three games. The Jags could be a popular survivor pool pick this week, but I would caution that they barely eked out wins over the Cardinals and Raiders this month. Stay away, if you can.

Cardinals at Buccaneers (-3.5): The Bucs have lost three straight and four of five, but remain atop the awful NFC South. They need a win to separate from the Panthers.

The Jonathan Gannon era in Arizona is winding down, as the Cardinals have lost eight of nine, and their injury report is ugly.

I like the Bucs here in a "get right" matchup.





Texans at Colts (-3.5): The Texans are erratic, as they'll look like a Super Bowl contender one week, and a team that should be picking in the top 10 of the draft the next week. But, they've won three straight and are making a playoff push, while the Colts have cooled off after a surprisingly strong start to their season. Give me the Colts, who are 6-0 at home, while the Texans are 2-3 on the road.

Saints at Dolphins (-5): The Dolphins' season is long since over, but they haven't quit, winning three of their last four games. They're the more competent team in this bad game matchup.

Falcons (-3) at Jets: Honestly, I just flipped a coin.

49ers (-5) at Browns: The 49ers have done a good job of beating the bad teams on their schedule, and the Browns are certainly another bad team.

Vikings at Seahawks (-12): J.J. McCarthy's stats during the Vikings' current three-game losing streak: 48 of 93 (51.6%) for 485 yards (5.2 YPA), 2 TDs, 6 INTs, 47.1 QB rating. The Seahawks' defense is going to eat him alive.





Bills (-3) at Steelers: The Bills have lost two straight road games, largely because Josh Allen didn't play very well. In this matchup, Allen will be without both starting offensive tackles, Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. They'll be replaced by a couple a guys named Ryan Van Demark and Tylan Grable. I don't love that against T.J. Watt and Co. But... I really just don't like this Steelers team otherwise. Allen will make enough plays with his arm and his legs.

Raiders at Chargers (-9.5): The Raiders selfishly fired Chip Kelly, choosing not to think of Eagles reporters who had good ideas for his return to Philly Week 15. 🙁

Greg Olson will take over as the new offensive coordinator. His track record is arguably worse than Chip's.

Broncos (-6.5) at Commanders: The Broncos will sweep the NFC East this season if they can beat the dead in the water Commanders, who will be without Jayden Daniels. This game probably looked a lot better in the Sunday Night Football slot before the season began.

Giants at Patriots (-7): The Patriots have the longest winning streak in the NFL (9 games), and there's no reason to think they won't keep that going against the Giants.

BYE: None.

Non-Eagles rooting guide

Normally, we have a rooting guide each week for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule. We combined our picks and the rooting guide on Thanksgiving, and will do so again in an abbreviated version here as well. (I also have a nasty stomach bug and can't wait to get back into bed.)

• It's ideal if the following teams lose: Rams, Buccaneers, Seahawks, 49ers.

• In terms of draft pick consideration, the Eagles own the Jets' third-round pick, so the more games they lose, the better. Also, you should be rooting for Bryce Huff sacks.



• If the Giants and Commanders win their games this week and mess up their draft positioning, that's also ideal for the Eagles.



But really, the Eagles are an absolute mess offensively. It really doesn't matter what happens around the rest of the league unless they get that fixed to some degree.