More Sports:

September 16, 2021

Week 2 NFL picks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091521JordanMailata Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

(fart noise)

For the gambling enthusiasts, here are my Week 2 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

WASTEAM logo 2020.gif

Giants at Washington (-3): This line indicates that the oddsmakers believe these teams are even. They are not. Washington at least has a very good defense, while the Giants, just generally speaking, are hot burning trash. 🚮

It's perhaps worth noting that six of the Giants' 18 wins since 2017 have come against Washington, and they've won five in a row in this series, but that feels like more of an anomaly than some sort of indication that the Giants match up well against this team. Washington's defensive line is one of the best in the NFL, and the Giants' offensive line is one of the worst. Lay the 3.

051020EaglesLogo2020

49ers (-3.5) at Eagles: The 49ers lost No. 1 CB Jason Verrett to a torn ACL, and their No. 2 CB, Emmanuel Moseley, who did not play Week 1, did not participate in practice on Wednesday. If Moseley can't go, the Niners will be starting fifth-round rookie Deommodore Lenoir, and one of the following corners — third-round rookie Ambry Thomas, Dontae Johnson, Josh Norman, or Dre Kirkpatrick, who the Niners signed on Tuesday. 😬

On the defensive line, three other starters — DL Arik Armstead (hip/adductor), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), and LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) — all also missed practice Wednesday. Those guys could all play, but they probably won't be 100 percent.

The Niners also suffered a major loss on the offensive side of the ball. Starting running back Raheem Mostert has chipped cartilage in his knee, and because he opted for surgery in the long-term interests of his career (good for him), he's done for the season. Jeffrey Wilson is on the PUP list, so the Niners' remaining backs are sixth-round rookie Elijah Mitchell, who will likely start, along with 2020 UDFA JaMycal Hasty and third-round rookie Trey Sermon, a popular player in fantasy drafts who was a healthy scratch Week 1. Again, not ideal.

For the first time in a very long time, the Eagles are overwhelmingly on the right side of the injury report. And then intangibly, not to sound corny, but Lincoln Financial Field is going to be rocking on Sunday as fans are beginning to buy into the Eagles' positive vibes. I certainly like the Eagles at (+3.5), and what the hell... let's just pick them to win outright while we're at it.

Bengalslogo2020

Bengals at Bears (-3): A year ago, I was fortunate to recognize pretty early that the Dolphins had something going for them, and were being underrated because their roster was so dreadful the previous season. I gladly took them plus the points often, and was rewarded for it. My early contender for the "people are sleeping on 'em" team this season is the Bengals, who are simply better than this garbage Bears team, and shouldn't be underdogs.

Brownslogo2020

Texans at Browns (-12.5): The Texans surprised some with their blowout win over the Jags Week 1, but now they're facing a real team.

051020RamsLogo2020

Rams (-3.5) at Colts: After the Colts' loss to the Seahawks Week 1, Colts reporters generally put Indy's offensive struggles on the offensive line, defending Carson Wentz.

Eagles fans countered with, "Hey that all sounds familiar!" 

I watched the game. Wentz wasn't good. He's basically the same guy he was last year.

I do agree their OL wasn't good either. And neither are their receivers. They're just not a good team. 👨‍🔬

090920BillsLogo2020

Bills (-3.5) at Dolphins: The Dolphins are all by their lonesome in first place in the AFC East at 1-0, so Eagles fans should be rooting hard for the Bills in this one. 

121219Patriotslogo2

Patri*ts (-5.5) at Jets: I don't want to make too much of what I saw over two days in joint practices this summer when the Patri*ts visited Philly, but they did not look good... at all... and I'm mad at myself for picking them Week 1, knowing that they're not good. I'd love to pick against them this week, but unfortunately, the Jets looked even worse during joint practices with the Eagles than the Patri*ts did.

Steelerslogo2020

Raiders at Steelers (-5.5): I hate to base my pick on one matchup, but T.J. Watt vs. Alex Leatherwood feels like an extreme mismatch. Also, the Raiders had a crazy win Monday night, and now they have to travel across the country on a short week.

051020SaintsLogo2020

Saints (-3.5) at Panthers: Sam Darnold has three career wins over teams that finished with a winning record. The Saints had the No. 2 DVOA-ranked defense in 2020, and they're No. 1 after one game so far this season. 

010321BroncosLogo2020

Broncos (-6) at Jaguars: Is it bad when you feel the need to celebrate that your head coach is committed to remaining your head coach after just one game?

Because that feels bad to me.

051020CardinalsLogo2020

Vikings at Cardinals (-3.5): I was curious if folks would overrate the Cardinals after they smoked the Titans Week 1. Some have, some haven't. I went to our Eagles power ranking roundup from earlier this week, and clicked on each of the links to see where each media outlet had Arizona. The results:

  1. ESPN: 12th
  2. NFL.com: 14th
  3. SI: 17th
  4. The Ringer: 11th
  5. USA Today: 7th
  6. b/r: 7th
  7. Yahoo: 6th
  8. CBS: 5th

The Cards are capable of looking like world beaters form time to time, but their M.O. has been inconsistency. For example, the Cards went into San Francisco Week 1 last year (before the Niners were extremely banged up and still considered serious Super Bowl contenders), and beat them. Then they easily handled Washington. And then... they lost to the Lions and Panthers. So I'd like to see them look good for more than one week. 

Interestingly, the Cards are only favored by 3.5 points, which very much feels like a trap.  

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

Falcons at Buccaneers (-12.5): Don't be a hero Week 2 in your survivor pool. Just take the Bucs, and advance to Week 3.

090920ChargersLogo2020

Cowboys at Chargers (-3): In case you missed it, Cowboys are dropping like flies. Justin Herbert should have all day to throw.

051020seahawksLogo2020

Titans at Seahawks (-5.5): The Titans were the NFL's biggest disappointment Week 1, while Russell Wilson looked like an MVP candidate. 

090920ChiefsLogo2020

Chiefs (-3.5) at Ravens: Patrick Mahomes has beaten the Ravens in each of the last three seasons. The Chiefs survived a scare Week 1, while the Ravens had some weaknesses exposed on Monday Night Football. This is hilarious, by the way:

Anyway, the Chiefs remain the best team in football.

051020PackersLogo2020

Lions at Packers (-11): I've seen a lot of, "Aaron Rodgers is going to destroy the Lions after getting embarrassed last week. Eh. Maybe. 🤷‍♂️

I wouldn't lay 11 points on it.

Survivor pick

Week 1: Rams ✔
Week 2: Buccaneers

• Picks against the spread: Washington (-3), Eagles (+3.5), Bengals (+3), Rams (-3.5), Steelers (-5.5), Saints (-3.5).

• Eagles picks: 1-0

• 2021 season, straight up: 9-7 (0.563)
• 2021 season, ATS: 3-2 (0.600)
• 2020 season, straight up: 169-81-1 (0.675)
• 2020 season, ATS: 45-37-3 (0.547)
• 2019 season, straight up: 160-107-1 (0.601)
• 2019 season, ATS: 42-35-3 (0.544)
• 2018 season, straight up: 173-94-2 (0.647)
• 2018 season, ATS: 41-36-2 (0.532)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 6 years, ATS: 254-206-12 (0.551)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL picks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. 49ers: Five matchups to watch
091421TreyLance

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Senior Health

Cataracts among several eye conditions linked to increased dementia risk
Dementia Eye Conditions

Celebrities

Remembering Norm MacDonald's brutal childhood encounter with a Flyers legend
Norm McDonald Flyers

Transportation

Pennsylvania Turnpike lost $104 million in revenue after switching to all-electronic payment, report says
PA Turnpike Tolls Lost

Food & Drink

Cuba Libre celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with specialty menu, cocktails
Cuba Libre

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved