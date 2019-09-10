8 things to do this weekend in Philadelphia

This weekend there's lots happening in Philadelphia. Some of our top picks include Burger Brawl, Opera on the Mall and Center City Restaurant Week.

Find out more details on what's happening Sept. 13-15 in our weekend roundup below. There's a little something for everyone.

Burger Brawl is back on Sunday, but this time at a new location. For 2019, the all-you-eat event is taking place at the Navy Yard.

Attendees will get to try a whole bunch of burgers from local restaurants, then vote on their favorite one. A panel of judges will also pick their favorite.

General admission is $45 and includes samples from all participants, plus a free cocktail.



And don't feel bad about binging on burgers. It's for a good cause. The event funds literacy programming through technology for underserved elementary and middle schools in Philadelphia.

Note: PhillyVoice's Sinead Cummings is one of the judges participating in Burger Brawl.

At Jewelers' Row there will be a family-friendly festival this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. At the event, attendees can window shop the many jewelry stores on the street, grab a beer and something to eat, and join in an outdoor game.

Also, there will be a range of wedding vendors on-site, so make sure to check those out, too.



On Saturday, experience one of the greatest love stories in opera. Opera Philadelphia's revival of Giacomo Puccini's "La bohème" will be broadcast outdoors in HD for free, beginning at 7 p.m.

Grab a blanket or chair and pack a picnic for the show. Just make sure to reserve your free ticket before heading over.

The Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour is coming to Philadelphia this weekend. At a secret location – you need to RSVP to find out where – Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Knob Creek and Basil Hayden's will hand out free samples and cocktails.



Center City Restaurant Week returns this Sunday, through Friday, Sept. 27. Restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $35 per person, and some will also offer three-course lunches for $20.

Grab your workout buddy for The Local Race on Saturday. Teams of two will complete 15-minute workouts at six studios/gyms in Fishtown, then party at the neighborhood Lululemon store after.

Philadelphians can experience a traditional Otsukimi (pronounced oh-zhu-KEE-MEE) festival, presented by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.

On Friday, there will be an all-inclusive cocktail party, then a family-friendly celebration on Saturday and Sunday.



The rock climbing gym is throwing a family-friendly party on Saturday. There will be two rock climbing competitions, one for experienced youth climbers and one for climbers of all experience levels, plus beer, music, raffles and games.

