People shed more weight on Zepbound than on Wegovy, study shows

New research suggests people lose more weight when taking tirzepatide – the drug in Zepbound and Mounjaro – than when using semaglutide – the drug in Wegovy and Ozempic.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, compared medical data from 18,000 U.S. adults who were overweight or obese and taking either tirzepatide or semaglutide for the first time. The "...use of tirzepatide was associated with significantly greater weight loss than semaglutide," according to the researchers.