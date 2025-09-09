Suspect accused of vandalizing Philly's Jewish history museum surrenders

A suspect accused of vandalizing the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History on two occasions has turned himself in, police said.

Police said they are not revealing the suspect's name, or any other information about him, until charges are filed. But they said he is connected to two recent acts of vandalism at the Old City museum.



Security camera footage shows a person spray-painting a banner that depicts the Israeli flag and a message that reads "The Weitzman stands with Israel," on Aug. 18, police said. Red spray paint also was found on the building's facade and the plaza at its Independence Mall entrance. The same thing happened Aug. 25.

The vandalism occurred amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Representatives from the Weitzman Museum did not immediately return a request for comment.

In August, the Weitzman said it had been planning to change the banner to one that reads "Bring Them Home Now," noting the two-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel that started the war. As of Sept. 2, Hamas and other groups still held 48 people hostage, according to the American Jewish Committee.

The vandalized banner is still hanging outside the museum.