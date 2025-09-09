More News:

September 09, 2025

Suspect accused of vandalizing Philly's Jewish history museum surrenders

Twice last month, a banner displaying the Weitzman Museum's support for Israel was spray-painted red.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Vandalism
Weitzman vandalism suspect Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

A banner showing the Weitzman Museum of American Jewish History's support for Israel was vandalized with red spray paint twice last month. A suspect has surrendered, police say.

A suspect accused of vandalizing the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History on two occasions has turned himself in, police said. 

Police said they are not revealing the suspect's name, or any other information about him, until charges are filed. But they said he is connected to two recent acts of vandalism at the Old City museum.

MORE: Cleaning program comes to West Philly to tidy up 275 blocks through January

Security camera footage shows a person spray-painting a banner that depicts the Israeli flag and a message that reads "The Weitzman stands with Israel," on Aug. 18, police said. Red spray paint also was found on the building's facade and the plaza at its Independence Mall entrance. The same thing happened Aug. 25.

The vandalism occurred amid the war between Israel and Hamas. 

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Representatives from the Weitzman Museum did not immediately return a request for comment. 

In August, the Weitzman said it had been planning to change the banner to one that reads "Bring Them Home Now," noting the two-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel that started the war. As of Sept. 2, Hamas and other groups still held 48 people hostage, according to the American Jewish Committee

The vandalized banner is still hanging outside the museum. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Vandalism Philadelphia Crime Weitzman Museum Philadelphia Police Museums

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -Hello Harford -Main Photo Harford County Sunflower Field

Fall adventures await in Harford County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Following lawsuit, Trump administration reinstates $750,000 in grant funding to Woodmere Art Museum

woodmere funding

Sponsored

Opera, competition and comedy: The Academy of Vocal Art’s fall season takes the stage

Limited - Giargiari 1

Health Insurance

As insurers struggle with weight-loss drug costs, some seek to wean patients off

Weight-loss Drugs Insurance

Food & Drink

Ex-East Kensington pub Martha to be 'revived' for one night

Herman's Martha Revival

Festivals

Fall Arts Fest brings free performances to Kimmel Center Sept. 13

Carroll - Kimmel Center Stock

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved