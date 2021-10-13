Wells Fargo Center reveals new food and drink options for Sixers, Flyers seasons

Fans who attend Flyers and Sixers games at the Wells Fargo Center will find new food and beverage options.

The Wells Fargo Center is welcoming back fans at 100% capacity after COVID-19 restrictions kept the game-day experience limited for more than a year. Fans will need to wear masks inside the arena, but they'll be allowed to take them off while eating and drinking.

The Wells Fargo Center will feature several new vendors this season. Additionally, Aramark, the arena's concessionaire, and existing vendors will offer new menu items.

"We want every single part of the fan experience at Wells Fargo Center to be top-notch, and that definitely includes great food and beverages," said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center. "In partnership with Aramark, we've got a fantastic list of offerings for our fans this season, so no matter what your taste is, you can eat and drink well at Wells Fargo Center this season."

Fans will find new branded concepts at stands throughout the arena's main concourse and mezzanine levels, with rotating menus at several of these locations to keep options fresh.

Below are some of the highlights of the new offerings:

Street Tacos (Section 112)

A rebranded and expanded lineup includes the following taco options:

•Adobo Pork: hot hatch chilies, pickled red onion, cotijia cheese, lime, corn taco​

•Chicken Mole: cotija cheese, avocado smash, pickled chilis, cilantro crema, lime, corn taco

•MacArthur Park Taco: Korean' spiced brisket, gujujang, kimchi, scallions

•Buffalo Cauliflower: scallions, ranch mayo, corn taco ​

•Elote "Street Corn" Dip & Nachos: spicy ancho cheesy dip, cumin dusted nachos, scallions

All taco options can be turned into a shareable serving of loaded nachos or a bowl with rice.

Street Tacos also will serve frozen margaritas in souvenir mason jars, including lime, mango, strawberry and blue raspberry flavors.

Plant-based fan favorites (Section 107)

An expanded menu of plant-based options will include tenders and fries, a Beyond burger, a Beyond hot sausage sandwich and a Beyond veggie cheesesteak.

Omori Ramen Bar (Section 202)

Courtesy/Wells Fargo Center The Omari Ramen Bar will have a variety of noodle bowls.

This new concept will feature international cuisine that includes the following offerings:

•Cashu Pulled Pork Bowl: sweet soy braised pork, crispy onion, smoky shoyu pork broth, soy, egg nori, scallion, ramen

•Curry Chicken Catsu Bowl: crispy chicken katsu, bok choy, curry chicken broth, soy, egg nori, scallion, ramen

•Mushroom Miso Bowl: soy shiitakes, corn, mushroom miso broth, soy, egg nori, scallion, ramen

Federal Donuts (Section 207)

Courtesy/Wells Fargo Center Sixers- and Flyers-themed donuts will be available at the Wells Fargo Center.

Shore treats (Section 120)

Philly favorite Federal Donuts will now offer its donuts and chicken sandwiches as part of an expanded menu.

Courtesy/Wells Fargo Center Funnel cake will be among the Jersey Shore favorites available at Shore Treats.

Delco Steaks (Section 124)

This stand is a tribute to staple items from the Jersey Shore: fresh funnel cake with toppings, Dippin' Dots, cotton candy, corn dogs, roasted nuts, fudge and assorted chocolate treats.

A 2021 "Best in Philly" winner, Delco Steaks will make its debut at the Wells Fargo Center with a selection of cheesesteak options.

Cuz's Pizza (Sections 104, 114, 205, 207)

After the departure of Lorenzo's, fans will have the option to try a new in-house pizza concept that puts its own spin on jumbo slices. Multiple specialty options will be offered throughout the season. The basics will include plain, pepperoni and buffalo chicken pizza.

Bao Buns (Section 109 'The Coop')

This stand will have doughy bao buns stuffed with crispy chicken, sriracha, spicy pickles and cilantro.

Salads & gluten-free at Melissa's (Sections 107 & 208)

Melissa's Produce will offer healthy and gluten-free options, including made-to-order salads and grain bowls. Seasonal toppings and specials will rotate monthly.

Alcoholic beverages

The Wells Fargo Center includes several new alcoholic drinks:

•Claffey's Frozen Popsicles and Seltzers is a Philly-based company that will serve as the official frozen wine pop of the Flyers & Wells Fargo Center.

•Limited-time souvenir season draft beer cups

•Featured brunch cocktails for day games

•Specialty cocktails served in mason jar cups, including the "Game Changer" (bourbon, lemonade, blood orange) and the "Crowd Pleaser" (vodka, lemonade, red passionfruit)

Athletic Brewing Company (Section 105 Market)

Select non-alcoholic beers from Athletic Brewing Company will be available to fans who want a drink without the buzz.

Additional features

The Wells Fargo Center also is introducing several new features to simplify and expedite food and beverage sales at the arena this season.

Armrests throughout the arena will have QR codes that enable fans to order their food and drinks directly from their phones. Fans seated on the Club Level can have food and drinks delivered straight to their seats.

All food and beverage purchases at the Wells Fargo Center will be cashless, meaning fans only will be able to purchase items using a card or a mobile payment platform such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The Flyers begin their season Friday against the Vancouver Canucks. The Sixers take the floor for their home opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Oct. 22.