More Health:

September 04, 2020

Health officials confirm first West Nile case in Philadelphia

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness West Nile Virus
Philadelphia cases West Nile Jimmy Chan/Pexels

Philadelphia reported its first case of West Nile on Friday. West Nile activity has been detected in mosquito populations throughout 16 counties in the state, including all counties in southeastern Pennsylvania.

A Philadelphia resident is the first person to contract the West Nile virus in Pennsylvania this year, health officials said Friday.

The Philadelphia Department of Health did not release any details about the person, including his or her age, current condition or the section of the city where the person lives.

West Nile activity has been detected in mosquito populations in 16 counties in the state, including all the counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The number of annual West Nile cases among Philly residents has ranged from zero to 24 since 2001, according to health officials. In 2018, the city experienced a surge of infections with 17 cases reported. Only three people contracted the virus last year. 

Most people who are infected do not develop any symptoms, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. About 20% will develop flu-like symptoms, including fever. Only 1 in 150 people develop symptoms severe enough to cause encephalitis — an inflammation of the brain or spine, which can lead to death. People ages 50 and older have the highest risk of developing severe symptoms.

The city's vector control services program has treated more than 50,000 storm drain inlets with larvicide to prevent mosquitoes from breeding this summer, the Philadelphia Department of Health said. But the city can only prevent the mosquito-borne disease so much.

Residents should dump water from pet dishes, birdbaths, flower pots and other vessels that collect water at least once a week, health officials said. Kiddie pools should be stored on their sides, rain gutters should be unclogged, and ornamental ponds should be aerated. 

To prevent mosquito bites, residents should wear insect repellent on exposed skin or long-sleeved shirts and pants, if the weather permits. Health officials also advised remaining indoors at dawn, dusk, and the early evening when mosquitoes are most active.

Across the United States, 13 other states have reported West Nile cases in humans through Sept. 4, totaling 64 cases, according to the CDC. Non-human cases of West Nile have been reported in an additional 25 states, including New Jersey.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness West Nile Virus Philadelphia Mosquitoes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Three reasons the Flyers saved their season with double-OT win over Islanders
Laughton-goal_090320_usat

Weather

Labor Day weekend weather: Sunny skies in Philly, at shore and Poconos
labor day 2020 forecast

Illness

Philly officials respond to CDC updates on COVID-19 vaccine, evictions
Philly Vaccine Covid Evictions

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' latest Super Bowl odds heading into the 2020 season
145_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_Celebrates_KateFrese.jpg

Travel

Four Seasons hotel and spa earn Philly's first prestigious five-star designation from Forbes
Four Seasons Philly Hotel

Labor Day

Things to do Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia
Labor Day weekend in Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved