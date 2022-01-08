Hazmat incident leads to evacuation of 18th Police District in West Philly

The 18th Police District in West Philly was evacuated on Friday night due to a hazmat situation.



It was around 9 p.m. when an unidentified person entered the building on 55th and Pine Streets and sprayed down the door of the Southwest Detective Division's office with an unknown substance, according to CBS3's Joe Holden.

Those nearby began coughing and gagging. The chemical was described as similar to pepper spray by some on the scene.

A hazmat team was called and the building was evacuated. Officers and detectives were relocated to the 19th Police District.

No injuries or arrests were immediately reported.

Staff were back in the 18th Police District's building on Saturday morning, but the Office of Public Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.