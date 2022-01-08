More News:

January 08, 2022

Hazmat incident leads to evacuation of 18th Police District in West Philly

No injuries or arrests have been reported after an unknown person released a noxious substance in the building

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hazmat
18th District Noxious Substance Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Around 9 p.m. on Friday night an unknown person entered the 18th Police District in Southwest Philadelphia and released a noxious substance, leading to hazmat being called and the building being evacuated. Officers and detectives were relocated the 19th Police District.

The 18th Police District in West Philly was evacuated on Friday night due to a hazmat situation.

It was around 9 p.m. when an unidentified person entered the building on 55th and Pine Streets and sprayed down the door of the Southwest Detective Division's office with an unknown substance, according to CBS3's Joe Holden.


Those nearby began coughing and gagging. The chemical was described as similar to pepper spray by some on the scene.

A hazmat team was called and the building was evacuated. Officers and detectives were relocated to the 19th Police District.

No injuries or arrests were immediately reported.

Staff were back in the 18th Police District's building on Saturday morning, but the Office of Public Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hazmat West Philadelphia Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - The View at Old City 1

The View at Old City’s luxury apartments offer the largest floorplans in the neighborhood

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Does it actually matter if the Sixers trade Ben Simmons this year?
Daryl_Morey_Josh_Harris_2_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

4 Philly real estate trends to watch for in 2022
Philadelphia aerial view with bridge and skyline

Donations

How you can help the families impacted by the Fairmount rowhome fire
Fairmount fire fundraiser

Illness

One death from hepatitis A linked to Montgomery County restaurant, state health department says
Hepatitis A Outbreak

Arts & Culture

More Philly museums requiring visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Philadelphia museums COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Pop Culture

'Deconstructing Bowie' exhibit celebrates the life and legacy of an influential performer
David Bowie Mural

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved