Fine Wine & Good Spirits opens new location in West Philly

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board opened a new Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in West Philadelphia on Monday, replacing a nearby store that has permanently closed.

The new shop occupies a 2,700-square-foot retail space at 5159 Lancaster Ave. The store includes about 1,550 wines and spirits. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

All in-store wines, spirits and accessories will be 10% off during regular business hours through Wednesday.

The store has a "Made in Pennsylvania" section for wines and spirits produced in the state. The store also features Pennsylvania Lottery sales.

It will be allowing a limited number of customers inside in accordance with COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

PLCB officials said the former location at 5101 Lancaster Ave. is no longer open.