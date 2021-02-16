More News:

February 16, 2021

Fine Wine & Good Spirits opens new location in West Philly

Customers will receive a 10% discount through Wednesday

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Liquor
West Philly Fine Winge @PAWINESPIRITS/Facebook

Fine Wine & Good Spirits, now open at 5159 Lancaster Ave. in West Philadelphia, offers a selection of about 1,550 wines and spirits.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board opened a new Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in West Philadelphia on Monday, replacing a nearby store that has permanently closed.

The new shop occupies a 2,700-square-foot retail space at 5159 Lancaster Ave. The store includes about 1,550 wines and spirits. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

All in-store wines, spirits and accessories will be 10% off during regular business hours through Wednesday.

The store has a "Made in Pennsylvania" section for wines and spirits produced in the state. The store also features Pennsylvania Lottery sales.

It will be allowing a limited number of customers inside in accordance with COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

PLCB officials said the former location at 5101 Lancaster Ave. is no longer open.

