West Philly's Renzo will sing for the win on the finale of 'The Voice'

West Philly native Dennis Lorenzo, known as Renzo, could be crowned the next winner of NBC's singing competition "The Voice."

Renzo, 33, will battle finalists Jadyn Cree, Adam David, Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Jaelen Johnston for a record deal with Universal Music Group and a $100,000 cash prize in part two of the finale, which airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC. The network will also play a one-hour recap of Monday night's show at 7 p.m.

Renzo has been a favorite of the show since his audition performance of “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, with three of the four coaches wanting to work with him. The fourth, Kelsea Ballerini, said she thought he deserved a four-chair turn, but she thought the others would been better suited for his talents. Renzo ultimately selected John Legend as his coach after the pair bonded over their Philly connection, as Legend is an alum of the University of Pennsylvania, and Legend used a block to prevent Renzo from working with coach Adam Levine.

In the weeks since, Renzo wowed audiences and judges with performances of Hozier's "Too Sweet," Aerosmith's "Dream On" and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever."

This isn't Renzo's first foray into competition singing shows. In 2018, he appeared on Season 16 of "American Idol," competing as Dennis Lorenzo. He made it to the top 10 before he was eliminated.

After leaving Philadelphia, Renzo moved to Atlanta before settling in Los Angeles. When he's not performing, the father of three works as a science teacher at an elementary school.