Dozens of summer concerts at the Mann and Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will offer $30 tickets

Concertgoers can soon claim $30 tickets to over two dozen shows in Philly and Camden.

Live Nation will offer the discount on select performances at U.S. amphitheaters, including the Mann Center and Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, during the summer season. The special, dubbed $30 Ticket to Summer, will go live Wednesday, May 21.

The shows included in the promotion range from '80s legacy acts like Simple Minds and Cyndi Lauper to modern rockers Lord Huron and Alabama Shakes. Other $30 concert options at the Mann are Rod Stewart, Kesha, Goo Goo Dolls, Modest Mouse, Leon Bridges, Big Time Rush, Slightly Stoopid, Car Seat Headrest, mike. and hometown heroes Mt. Joy.

The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, which stops in Camden on Sept. 12, is also eligible for the discount. Live Nation will also lower the price of seats to Halsey, Creed, the Offspring, AJR, Thomas Rhett, Summer of Loud, Styx, the Doobie Brothers, Volbeat, Tyler Childers, $uicideboy$ and Kidz Bop Kidz shows at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

The $30 special includes all of Live Nation's associated fees, though state and city taxes will still apply at checkout. The full list of concert options will be available on the promotion's official website when the sale begins.

