What should the Eagles expect to pay to trade up in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Each year, we project what the cost will be for the Philadelphia Eagles to move up in the draft. Last year we did so with the idea that they might move for a defensive lineman. Instead they moved up for Andre Dillard. This year it feels a lot more simple:

Lamb, Jeudy, and Ruggs are all likely to be gone by the time the Eagles select at pick No. 21.

And so, let's go back 15 or so years and see what the cost was to move up from the five-pick window right around that 21st spot (anywhere between 19 and 23).

2018

It's noteworthy that there weren't any super-appealing quarterbacks still on the board, so there wasn't that added premium on trading up. With four quarterbacks likely to go top 20 in the 2020 draft, there's an argument to be made that the cost to move to 10 from 21 will likely be higher than the package the Steelers paid here. The sooner that Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love are all off the board, the better for the Eagles' chances of finding a reasonable deal.

The Bills moved from 21 to 12, in March of 2018, well before the draft, like the Eagles initially did before they traded up again to land Carson Wentz.