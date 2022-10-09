More Sports:

October 09, 2022

Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 1 and Game 2 start times announced

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Edmundo-Sosa-Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Cardinals-MLB-Playoffs-2022 Jeff Curry/USA Today Sports

Edmundo Sosa and Kyle Schwarber celebrating the Phillies' Wild Card Series win over the Cardinals.

Well, I hope Phillies fans have some PTO saved up. The times for the team's first two games in the NLDS against the Braves in Atlanta have been announced: 

A 1:07 p.m. game on a Tuesday is a tough draw. A 4:35 p.m. game on Wednesday is slightly better, but still less than ideal for the vast majority of fans. Send that "Hey, not feeling well, going to work from home today," text to your boss the morning of for sure. 

The time for Game 3 of this series, the first playoff game held in Philadelphia in more than 11 years, is not know yet. 

