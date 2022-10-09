Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 1 and Game 2 start times announced

Well, I hope Phillies fans have some PTO saved up. The times for the team's first two games in the NLDS against the Braves in Atlanta have been announced:

A 1:07 p.m. game on a Tuesday is a tough draw. A 4:35 p.m. game on Wednesday is slightly better, but still less than ideal for the vast majority of fans. Send that "Hey, not feeling well, going to work from home today," text to your boss the morning of for sure.

The time for Game 3 of this series, the first playoff game held in Philadelphia in more than 11 years, is not know yet.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader