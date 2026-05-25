Where are the Eagles deep, and not so deep, after the 2026 NFL Draft: Defense edition

While the Philadelphia Eagles could still add a veteran here or there to their roster before the start of the season, it is still probably somewhere around 95 percent set. Here we'll take a look at each of their positions, and determine where they are strong, where they still need help, and how they stack up against the rest of the NFL.

On Wednesday, we started with the offense. Today, we'll look at the defense.

Edge defenders

53-man roster projection: Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie, Keyshawn James-Newby

Others: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Joshua Weru, Jose Ramirez

The Eagles lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency, but were able to trade for Jonathan Greenard during the draft. Assuming Nolan Smith can return to form after an injury-plagued 2025 season, the Eagles will have three starting caliber edge defenders, with Greenard, Smith, and 2025 breakout Jalyx Hunt.

In free agency, the Eagles also signed Arnold Ebiketie, who has some juice as a situational edge rusher. In the draft they added a developmental project in Keyshawn James-Newby.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league, depth-wise? Yep. They're already deep, as is, and if they bring Brandon Graham back they'll have a five-man rotation on the edge.

Interior defensive line

53-man roster projection: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

Others: Ta'Quon Graham, Gabe Hall

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo form one of the best interior defensive line trios in the NFL. Thereafter, they have Byron Young, who got legitimate playing time for the first time in his NFL career in 2025 (he was OK), and Ty Robinson, a fourth-round rookie in 2025 who did not see the field much (and did not play well when he did). The Eagles also drafted Uar Bernard, and long, loooong-term project.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league, depth-wise? That depends on whether or not Robinson can take a significant step forward in 2026. If so, then yes, they're in good shape. If not, then they'll be pretty thin after their great starters.

We should also note here that if Graham signs for one more season, he proved last season that he can help on the interior in addition to the edge. After taking a deep look at Robinson's 2025 tape, it would be wise to re-sign Graham.

Off-ball linebacker

53-man roster projection: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon

Others: Chance Campbell, Deontae Lawson, Isiah King, Chandler Martin

Baun's numbers were down in 2025 from his outstanding season in 2024, and yet he was still deserving of his Pro Bowl nod. Jihaad Campbell had some good moments as a rookie, and should be in a better position to grasp the defense as a whole in his second season. The Eagles have one of the better off-ball linebacker duos in the league.

Jeremiah Trotter is entering his third season, and he has waited his turn for a chance to play in the regular defense. In the meantime, he has quietly done his job as a core special teamer. I believe he is ready to contribute if he has to fill in for Baun or Campbell. Meanwhile, Smael Mondon had a good rookie training camp, followed by a poor showing in the Eagles' first preseason game, followed by a rebound in subsequent preseason games. He too found work on special teams all season as a rookie.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league depth-wise? We haven't seen Trotter play in meaningful games in the regular defense, but he has performed well enough in garbage time that there's evidence that he'll be fine, if needed. In a league that lacks good linebackers in bulk, yes, the Eagles have solid depth there, even after losing Nakobe Dean in free agency.



Cornerback

53-man roster projection: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Michael Carter, Kelee Ringo

Others: Jonathan Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Kapena Gushiken, Tariq Castro-Fields, Ambry Thomas

Above we noted that Carter, Davis, and Ojomo form one of the best interior D-line trios in the NFL. Well, it's also hard to find a cornerback trio better than Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Riq Woolen.

Carter is a good backup slot, and Jones has 78 career starts. Most fans are ready to see the team move on from Ringo, but it's fair to note that he is still only 23 years old. He's still younger than a bunch of guys who were just drafted in April.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league? None of the Eagles' backup corners are as good as Isaiah Rodgers, who was the Eagles' fourth corner during their Super Bowl run in 2024, but that's a fairly high bar. But there aren't many (if any) teams league-wide who wouldn't trade their corners for the Eagles' corners.

Safety

53-man roster projection: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Cole Wisniewski

Others: J.T. Gray, Maximus Pulley, Andre' Sam, Brandon Johnson

Forget "depth." This is the lone spot on the Eagles' roster where they need a starter.

As revealed by Vic Fangio last week, DeJean will play safety in the base defense. We posted a bunch of takeaways from that announcement, but ultimately, the Eagles are only in base around 15-20 percent of their snaps. Someone other than DeJean will start at safety in nickel opposite Mukuba. If the season started today, that would likely be Marcus Epps.

Are the Eagles in good shape here relative to the rest of the league? If they find a starter elsewhere, then I do think Epps is a perfectly cromulent third safety. If they don't find a starter elsewhere, the third safety is probably another corner in Michael Carter.



DeJean's extreme versatility helps the Eagles' depth in a variety of ways, both in the regular defense and on special teams. But he is a corner first and foremost, and Mukuba has not yet proven to be durable. The Eagles depth at safety remains questionable for now, at best.

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