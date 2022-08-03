More Events:

White Dog Cafe to host dinner benefiting veteran service dog nonprofit

Dining Out for the Dogs will feature special guests and puppy kissing booths at the restaurant's suburban locations on Aug. 22

White Dog Cafe is hosting its fifth annual Dining Out for the Dogs dinner on Monday, Aug. 22 at its three suburban locations. The event will benefit Alpha Bravo Canine, a nonprofit that donates service dogs to U.S. veterans.

Diners can enjoy food and drinks for a dog-gone good cause later this month at the fifth annual Dining Out for the Dogs dinner hosted by White Dog Cafe.

The canine-themed event takes place on Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. at the restaurant's three suburban locations in WayneHaverford and Glen Mills. Proceeds will benefit Alpha Bravo Canine, a Philadelphia organization that donates service dogs to U.S. veterans.

There will be special guest appearances, an auction full of prizes, hot dog flights featuring four different varieties, and a special cocktail called "Tito's Doghouse." A puppy-kissing booth will allow guests to donate to the organization in exchange for cuddles and kisses from an Alpha Bravo Canine dog. 

Guests who want to bring their own companions can donate $35 to book a VIP ("Very Important Puppy") table, which guarantees outdoor seating for both humans and dogs, plus a Tito's bag full of pup-friendly goods.

On-air radio personalities from WMMR, BEN FM, WMGK, WXTU and The Fanatic will be in attendance at each location, dining with guests and hosting prize drawings.

It's estimated that 20% of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans suffer from post traumatic stress disorder and/or depression, and 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S. Alpha Bravo Canine aims to combat those statistics by raising, training and donating service dogs to veterans who suffer from combat-related disabilities such as PTSD, depression and traumatic brain injury.

The cost to train a service dog can be around $30,000, and Alpha Bravo Canine does not charge veterans for their dogs or the training they require. The organization is the first of its kind in the city.

Over the past few years, the Dining Out for the Dogs event has raised over $150,000.

Those interested in contributing but cannot attend the event can take part in the auction online, or can dine at a suburban White Dog Cafe location now through Aug. 22 and add a donation at the bottom of their check.

5th Annual Dining Out for the Dogs

Monday, Aug. 22
5 p.m. | prices vary
White Dog Cafe Wayne: 200 West Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
White Dog Cafe Haverford: 379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041
White Dog Cafe Glen Mills: 981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

