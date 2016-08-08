Why she stays: Keeping the children safe from an abusive spouse

Sharon was in the front room when she heard her 3-year-old daughter Maggie scream in pain. She quickly ran to the back bedroom and found Bryson, her husband, holding their writhing child. He was trying to soothe her.

“What happened?” Sharon inquired.

“It was an accident,” Bryson replied. “She bit me and … ”

“Mama!” the little girl screamed and reached for her forcefully. “Mama!”

“What happened sweetheart,” Sharon asked trying to stay calm.

“My belly!” the little one cried. She lifted up her shirt.

A pink welt on Maggie’s belly was clearly visible. Bryson had pinched Maggie’s stomach, hard. An accident? How do you accidently pinch and twist someone’s skin?

Sharon held the little girl close. “That must have really hurt, Maggie.”

“It was an accident,” her husband repeated again. His voice was stern, matter-of-fact.

“And, remember, Maggie,” he stated as Sharon carried their daughter out the door, “We don't bite people.”

Sharon took Maggie to her room and held her daughter close. They were alone and hence, both could breathe more deeply.

“Daddy said it was an accident,” Sharon affirmed softly, repeating her husband’s words only because an alternative explanation was too heavy of a burden to place on her daughter’s small shoulders.

With her fingers, Sharon gently combed the girl’s hair. Tears soon subsided. While Maggie calmed, Sharon applied arnica gel to the soft skin of her daughter’s belly.

“This will really help,” she said trying to smile.

The pink welt on Maggie’s skin would disappear rather quickly but the knot in Sharon’s stomach remained.

Sharon’s story won’t make headlines, not even close. Gratefully, Bryson isn’t the worst-case scenario. Some abusive men end up killing their children as an expression of their rage. In a Brown University analysis of over 30 years of data, it is estimated that there are 500 cases of parents committing filicide (the killing of one’s child) in the United States every year. In more than 70 percent of the cases, the children killed are under 6 years of age. In nearly 60 percent of all filicide cases, the perpetrator is the father.

But Bryson is a loving father, welt to the belly notwithstanding. He’s a respected member of their church community. He’s the life of the party — charismatic and witty. The state’s children and family services will never be called to investigate his home.

“The only downside really is his temper,” Sharon tells me after recounting the above story. “He can get really mean.”

Usually, this meanness isn’t directed toward their daughter. Bryson usually saves his loud, profanity-laced criticisms for Sharon when Maggie isn’t within earshot.

“There are weeks when things seem normal; when things are going really well,” Sharon says. “But then I unknowingly step on a live wire and I’m reminded again that there’s this hidden dimension to my life that is pretty awful.”

The awfulness factor multiplies tenfold when Sharon considers Maggie and her wellbeing.

“I think about what she is watching, what she is learning from him,” Sharon says. Then she pauses, “What is she learning from both of us?”

In her blog post, “Is it OK to fight in front of your kids?” respected child psychologist Dr. Laura Markham highlights how frightening it is for small children to see their parents yell at each other. “In fact, even a sleeping infant registers loud, angry voices and experiences a rush of stress chemicals that takes some time to diminish,” she writes.

Does this mean parents should never argue in front of their children?

If by “arguing” one means yelling or name calling, then the answer is clearly yes. However, it’s really beneficial for children to see their parents respectfully disagree and then resolve their differences. Markham continues: “Even when tempers get a little hot -- if you can resolve things quickly and your children see you repair and reconnect, you're modeling the resilience of relationships.”

But this isn’t what happens in Sharon’s home.