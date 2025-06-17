More News:

June 17, 2025

Wildfire in South Jersey's Wharton State Forest is now 90% contained

The blaze, which began Friday, has closed numerous roads and threatened five structures in Burlington County.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Wildfires
Burlington County fire Doug Hood/USA TODAY NETWORK

Firefighters are still working to contain a blaze in Wharton State Forest as of Tuesday afternoon. Crews respond to a 2022 wildfire in the park in the picture above.

The Mines Spung Wildfire that began Friday in Burlington County has spread across 6,000 acres, but the blaze is about 90% contained as of Tuesday afternoon, firefighters say.

The flames, which originated around the Carranza Memorial in Wharton State Forest, have threatened five structures in the area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

MORE: School of Rock's former students grapple with their past as misconduct allegations mount against founder Paul Green

The wildfire prompted an evacuation of Phillip M. Costello Preparatory Academy last week. That has since lifted, but Lower Forge Campground and numerous roads in Shamong Township are currently inaccessible. Bulldozer and Hampton roads are shuttered, along with several local forest paths. The stretches of Tuckerton Road from Carranza Road to Washington Turnpike and Carranza Road from Forked Neck to Tuckerton roads also are closed.

Batona Trail, a roughly 50-mile hiking path through the Pinelands, is closed between Carranza and Quaker Bridge roads, too. 

The wildfire has grown significantly since a private aircraft first spotted the blaze Friday morning. It initially impacted only 100 acres of Wharton State Forest, but had spread to 2,500 acres by Friday night. New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews are battling the flames with fire engines and bulldozers. They plan to deploy an observation flight when the skies clear.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment Wildfires Burlington County New Jersey Forests

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Manayunk Arts Fest 2025 - 1

Manayunk Arts Festival returns for 36th year with 300+ artists on Main Street, June 21–22

Just In

Must Read

Business

Outdoor pop-up bar opens in former UArts courtyard

Frankie's Summer Club

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Opioids

Purdue Pharma's $7.4 billion opioid settlement will pay $200 million to Pa. and $125 million to N.J.

Purdue Pharma settlement

Music

Musicians rebuke World Cafe Live for firing workers after walkout

World Cafe Live Walkout

Festivals

Red, White, & Blue To-Do returns to Old City with July 2 block party

Red White and Blue To Do

Eagles

Philadelphia's most exciting 25 pro athletes under 25

6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-Nolan-Smith_ColleenClaggett-9684.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved