June 13, 2025

Wildfire in Wharton State Forest prompts trail, road closures in Burlington County

The blaze has spread to 100 acres and caused the Lower Forge Campground to be evacuated.

By Kristin Hunt
Environment Wildfires
Burlington County fire Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A wildfire has broken out in Wharton State Forest by Shamong Township. In the picture above, firefighters battle a 2022 blaze in the park.

Emergency responders are battling a wildfire that has burned 100 acres in Wharton State Forest, officials said Friday.

The blaze, named the Mines Spung Wildfire, has not damaged or threatened any buildings as of 10:55 a.m. But the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has evacuated the Lower Forge Campground, located inside the forest, and shuttered several roads in Shamong Township, Burlington County, where the flames sparked.

The stretch of Tuckerton Road between Washington Turnpike and Carranza Road is closed, as is Bulldozer Road and multiple local forest paths. Part of the Batona Trail, which winds through the Pine Barrens, is also closed. Hikers can't access the path between Carranza and Bulldozer roads.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Officials said a private aircraft flying over the area first reported the flames Friday morning. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has deployed fire engines, helicopters, bulldozers and ground crews to put out the blaze, which is 0% contained.

