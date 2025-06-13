Strawberry Mansion rowhome fire kills 3 people, including 2 children

One woman and two children were killed in a fire in Strawberry Mansion on Friday morning, authorities said

The fire took ignited just before 5 a.m. in a rowhome on the 2500 block of North Corlies Street, according to multiple media outlets. Five people reportedly were in the house when the fire started.

The woman was found dead on the second floor, authorities said. A 4-year-old and a 5-year-old died after being transported to a hospital. Two other people were injured in the blaze.

A woman is in critical condition and a child is in stable condition.

Authorities said the house had working smoke detectors. The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.



