New airshow coming to Wildwood. It will be the second aerial display at Jersey Shore this summer.

Wildwood will host a new, free airshow late next summer above its boardwalk and beaches.

Thunder Over the Waves will take place Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6. Friday's flights will be a practice for the main event on Saturday, the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority said.

SIGN UP for PhillyVoice's newsletters

The producer of the event will be David Shultz Airshows, which had organized the Visit Atlantic City Airshow until last year when the show was canceled about a month before it was scheduled to happen. That show's organizers and David Shultz Airshows said the cancellation was due to problems attracting a headlining act – the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds dropped Atlantic City from its schedule because the squadron stopped performing at midweek events and another stunt group, Polaris Dawn's Ghost Squadron, could not complete a recertification in time.

After speculation that Atlantic City would not have an airshow again this year, tourism officials announced this week they had hired Herb Gillen Airshows to produce the rebranded Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival on Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16.

The Wildwood airshow's partial lineup, which was announced Friday, includes aircraft from the New Jersey Air National Guard, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Dover Air Force Base, along with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Spectators will be able to watch the show at no cost from the boardwalk and beaches in Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. There also will be VIP and premium areas on designated beaches, hotels, businesses and piers. Organizers said they expect 400,000 people to attend the two-day event.

Friday, Sept. 5 and Saturday, Sept. 6

Noon to 4 p.m. | Free

Boardwalks and beaches in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood