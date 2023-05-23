Man accidentally shoots himself at Wildwood Crest motel, police say

A Pennsylvania man was injured last week when a handgun in his waistband accidentally fired, striking him in the leg as he carried bags into a motel in Wildwood Crest, police said.

The shooting happened last Thursday afternoon at an unnamed motel in the Jersey Shore community. Alexander Wiederhold, 30, of Frackville, Schuylkill County, was with a 6-year-old child when the gun fired, police said. The child was unharmed.

When police responded to the motel, Wiederhold was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene and later taken to the Atlantic City Medical Center.

Police said the gun contained a high capacity magazine with hollow point bullets, both of which are illegal in New Jersey (with the exception of authorized groups and under certain circumstances, like hunting and target shooting). The weapon was registered to Sabrina Sweed, 29, also of Frackville, police said.

Neither Wiederhold nor Sweed possessed concealed carry permits, according to authorities.

Wiederhold is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a firearm and related gun charges for the magazine and ammunition. Sweed is also charged with possession of a high capacity magazine and hollow point bullets.