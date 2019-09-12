Could New Jersey become the first state to ban all e-cigarettes?

With three confirmed cases of vaping-related lung disease in New Jersey and at least 450 being investigated across the United States, a state lawmaker is considering introducing a bill to ban all vaping and e-cigarette products.



New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney will propose a plan that would phase out the sale of all vaping products over the next few years, he told NBC10.

But the bill hasn't been drafted yet, NJ.com reports. If such legislation were to pass and be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey would become the first state to ban all electronic smoking devices and products. In June, San Francisco's leaders banned the sale of e-cigarettes in that city, and two other Bay Area cities are moving forward with legislation that imposes restrictions.

New Jersey Sens. Shirley Turner and Joe Vitale introduced bills in the state senate on Wednesday that would prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. Sweeney said he sees those as a stepping stone to completely banning the sale of all vaping products. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration would seek to ban all flavored e-cigarette products, including mint and menthol. It will take several weeks for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to develop guidelines for e-cigarette sales. Once implemented, flavored e-cigarettes would be removed from the market within 30 days.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating over 450 cases of severe lung disease connected to vaping e-cigarettes and products containing THC. There have been six confirmed deaths so far caused by vaping.

New Jersey health officials said the state has confirmed three cases of the vaping-related lung disease with 19 conditions currently under investigation. Pennsylvania is reportedly investigating 37 possible cases. Delaware health officials are investigating three cases.

