Pennsylvania sues Purdue Pharma's Sackler family

Pennsylvania is suing members of the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, for their alleged role in the state's opioid crisis, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed the lawsuit on Thursday, accusing the Sackler family of directing and controlling an illegal marketing campaign of OxyContin, a prescription opioid blamed by many for their addiction.

In a previous suit against the corporate entity, Pennsylvania alleged Purdue cost the state $142 billion by orchestrating a multi-pronged effort to boost OxyContin sales – despite knowing the opioid was causing people to become addicted.

