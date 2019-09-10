More Health:

September 10, 2019

A sixth person has died of a vaping-related lung illness

Kansas health officials say a person over 50 is the latest victim

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Vaping
Vaping Pen THC FLickr 09102019 WeedPornDaily.com/via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A vaping pen with a THC cartridge.

A sixth person has died of a severe lung disease tied to vaping.

Kansas health officials confirmed on Tuesday that a person over the age of 50 died of a lung illness after vaping. It marked the state's first death among six cases of severe lung disease possibly tied to vaping.

The victim had a history of underlying health issues and had been hospitalized after symptoms rapidly progressed, Kansas epidemiologist Dr. Farah Ahmed said.

Health secretary Dr. Lee Norman told the Kansas City Star that the victim only had begun vaping within the last couple of weeks. But officials did not have detailed information on the types of products the victim had vaped.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating at least 450 severe lung disease cases possibly tied to vaping e-cigarettes or similar products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana.

Those cases stem from 33 states. Many of them involve people who have reported vaping THC, but others have vaped nicotine or both.

Previous deaths tied to vaping have been reported in Illinois, Oregon, Indiana, Minnesota and California. Some – but not all – of the victims were known to have vaped products containing THC shortly before falling ill.

No single vaping product has been tied to all of the illnesses, CDC officials said last week. They have reached no conclusions regarding the causes of the illnesses.

Norman wondered whether the surge in illnesses is connected to the increased use of CBD oil, an unregulated product containing a non-psychoactive cannabis compound.

"I think that probably there's been a lot of CBD oil used with people who wrongly think 'Oh, gosh, CBD, if I inhale that in my lungs it's going to give me a high,'" Norman told the Kansas City Star. "And in reality what it's doing is a lung full of liquid, aerosolized material."

CDC officials have not indicated that any of the cases are tied to vaping CBD oil. But they have urged people – particularly pregnant women and teenagers – to avoid using e-cigarette products while their investigation remains ongoing.

In related news, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he will advance legislation to prohibit the possession, manufacture, distribution, sale or offer for sale of flavored electronic liquids to discourage electronic cigarette use in New York State. 

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Vaping Kansas Drugs CBD Cigarettes Marijuana CDC E-cigarettes THC Nicotine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Business

South Philly's Melrose Diner set to reopen this week
Melrose Diner South Philly reopen

Addiction

Fifth person dies from lung illness caused by vaping, CDC confirms
CDC fifth death lung illness

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's car lacked crucial safety features in crash, likely led to severe injuries
Kevin Hart car crash safety

Food & Drink

All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby
23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved