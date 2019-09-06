Health officials ID contaminant common to lung illnesses of vaping patients; CDC to provide noon update

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reportedly identified a contaminant common to marijuana products used by many of the patients battling severe lung illnesses tied to vaping.

FDA officials found the chemical compound – Vitamin E acetate – in several different brands of THC-based products used by the patients in recent weeks, according to The Washington Post, which broke the story. State and local health officials are targeting the contaminant in their search for a cause of the lung illnesses.

The agency has joined the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in investigating at least 215 cases reported in 25 states.

New York health officials found the same chemical in nearly all the marijuana samples collected from patients who became sick there in recent weeks, according to USA Today. State officials told the newspaper that Vitamin E acetate is now a "key focus" of the investigation.

Health officials from the CDC are expected to provide an update on the investigation at noon on Friday.



This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.