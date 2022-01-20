Will Smith, Jazmine Sullivan, Questlove among nominees for NAACP Image Awards

The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards nominees were released on Wednesday, during a special virtual event held on the organizations Instagram. Several Philadelphia natives were named among the 80-category collection of filmmakers, actors, musicians, writers, and other creatives.

The biggest awards will be presented in-person at the annual ceremony, which is being televised on BET Feb. 26. Numerous other awards will be given out during virtual shows being held from Feb. 21-25.

Jazmine Sullivan and her most recent album, "Heaux Tales," received four total nominations — Best Female Artist, Best Album, Best Soul/R&B Song for "Pick Up Your Feelings," and Best Duo/Group Performance for "Girl Like Me," with fellow R&B singer H.E.R.



The album, released in January 2021, has garnered major critical and audience acclaim, landing Sullivan the top spot on several end-of-year lists. She has received award wins at both the BET Awards and the Soul Train Awards. She's also been nominated for three Grammys, which will be presented on April 3.



Sullivan hinted that she's working on a sequel to the album in early January, posting a snippet to her Instagram account of "Jazzy's Tale." The follow-up record will be an additional story of a relationship gone wrong. The Philly native's "Heaux Tales" tour will kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia on Valentine's Day. She will make her way to a highly anticipated stop in Philly on March 18.

Will Smith's accoladed performance in biographical drama "King Richard" earned him two nominations. He received an additional nomination for "I Am Will," his new memoir, which was released in November 2021.

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson has received a lot of praise this past year, as his 2021 directorial debut "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" continues to attract attention and acclaim. While Questlove is currently working on a sequel to "Summer of Soul" that focuses on Sly & The Family Stone, he also received two nominations for his podcast, "Questlove Supreme."

Other local artists that received nominations include Bruce Springsteen's collaborative podcast, "Renegades: Made in the U.S.A," which he hosts alongside former President Barack Obama. Kevin Hart scored two nominations, both for his dramatic debut in Netflix's "True Story," and for his Peacock original talk series, "Hart to Heart."

Jada Pinkett Smith received two nominations for "Red Table Talk," the Facebook Watch talk show she hosts alongside daughter Willow Smith. Lastly, Temple University graduate Tamron Hall received a nomination for her morning talk show.

A full list of the NAACP Image Awards major categories in film, television, and music are listed below. All other categories, including podcast, literary, writing, directing, and other creative nominees are listed on the NAACP's website.

Film

Entertainer of the Year

• Jennifer Hudson• Lil Nas X• Regina King• Megan Thee Stallion• Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding Motion Picture

"Judas and the Black Messiah""King Richard""Respect""The Harder They Fall""The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

• Will Smith, "King Richard"• Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"• Jonathan Majors, "The Harder They Fall"• LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"• Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

• Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"• Halle Berry, "Bruised"• Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"• Tessa Thompson, "Passing"• Zendaya, "Malcolm & Marie"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

• Algee Smith, "Judas and the Black Messiah"



• Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"



• Delroy Lindo, "The Harder They Fall"



• Idris Elba, "The Harder They Fall"



• LaKeith Stanfield, "The Harder They Fall"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

• Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"• Audra McDonald, "Respect"• Danielle Deadwyler, "The Harder They Fall"• Regina King, "The Harder They Fall"• Dominique Fishback, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

• "American Skin"• "Bruised"• "CODA"• "Test Pattern"• "The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain"

Outstanding International Motion Picture

• "7 Prisoners"• "African America"• "Eyimofe (This is My Desire)"• "Flee"• "The Gravedigger's Wife"

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

• Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"• Danny Boyd Jr., "Bruised"• Jalon Christian, "A Journal for Jordan"• Lonnie Chavis, "The Water Man"• Sheila Atim, "Bruised"

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

• "Coming 2 America"• "Judas and the Black Messiah"• "King Richard"• "Respect"• "The Harder They Fall"

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

• "Encanto"• "Luca"• "Raya and the Last Dragon"• "Sing 2"• "Vivo"

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

• Andre Braughter, "Spirit Untamed"• Awkwafina, "Raya and the Last Dragon"• Brian Tyree Henry, "Vivo"• Eric Andre, "Sing 2"• Letitia Wright, "Sing 2"

Outstanding Short-Form - Live Action

• "Aurinko in Adagio"• "Blackout"• "The Ice Cream Stop"• "These Final Hours"• "When the Sun Sets"

Outstanding Short-Form - Animated

• "Blush"• "Robin Robin"• "She Dreams At Sunrise"• "Twenty Something"• "Us Again"

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative - Motion Picture

Outstanding Documentary - Motion Picture • "Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

• "Attica"

• "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power"

• "My Name is Pauli Murray"

• Deon Cole, "Black-ish"

• Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

• Kendrick Sampson, "Insecure"

• Laurence Fishburne, "Black-ish"

• Jenifer Lewis, "Black-ish"

• Marsai Martin, "Black-ish"

• Natasha Rothwell, "Insecure"

• Wanda Sykes, "The Upshaws"

Outstanding Drama Series • "9-1-1"

• "All American"

• "Pose"

• "Godfather of Harlem"

• "Queen Sugar"

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series • Billy Porter, "Pose"

• Damson Idris, "Snowfall"

• Forest Whitaker, "Godfather of Harlem"

• Kofi Siriboe, "Queen Sugar"

• Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series • Angela Bassett, "9-1-1"

• Dawl-Lyen Gardner, "Queen Sugar"

• Octavia Spencer, "Truth Be Told"

• Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"

• Rutina Wesley, "Queen Sugar"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series • Alex R. Hibbert, "The Chi"

• Cliff "Method Man" Smith, "Power Book II: Ghost"

• Daniel Ezra, "All American"

• Giancarlo Esposito, "Godfather of Harlem"

• Joe Morton, "Our Kind of People"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series • Alfre Woodard, "SEE"

• Bianca Lawson, "Queen Sugar"

• Chandra Wilson, "Grey's Anatomy"

• Mary J. Blige, "Power Book II: Ghost"

• Susan Kelechi Watson, "This is Us" Outstanding TV Movie, Limited Series, or Special • "Colin in Black and White"

• "Genius: Aretha"

• "Love Life"

• "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

• "The Underground Railroad"

Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie, Limited Series, or Special • Anthony Mackie, "Solos"

• Jaden Michael, "Colin in Black and White"

• Kevin Hart, "True Story"

• Wesley Snipes, "True Story"

• William Jackson Harper, "Love Life"

Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie, Limited Series, or Special • Betty Garbiel, "Clickbait"

• Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

• Danielle Brooks, "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"

• Jodie Turner-Smith "Anne Boleyn"

• Taraji P. Henson "Annie Live!"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a TV Movie, Limited Series, or Special • Cortney B. Vance, "Genius: Aretha"

• Keith David, "Black As Night"

• Tituss Burgess, "Annie Live!"

• Will Catlett, "True Story"

• William Jackson Harper, "The Underground Railroad"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a TV Movie, Limited Series, or Special • Anika Noni Rose, "Maid"

• Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

• Pauletta Washington, "Genius: Aretha"

• Regina Hall, "Nine Perfect Strangers"

• Sheila Atim, "The Underground Railroad"

Outstanding News/Information Series or Special • "Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre"

• "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt"

• "Soul of A Nation"

• "The Reidout"

• "Unsung"

Outstanding Talk Series • "Desus and Mero"

• "Hart to Heart"

• "Red Table Talk"

• "Tamron Hall"

• "The Real"

Outstanding Reality Program • "Celebrity Family Feud"

• "Iyanla: Fix My Life"

• "Sweet Life: Los Angeles"

• "The Voice"

• "Wild 'n Out"

Outstanding Variety Show • "A Black Lady Sketch Show"

• "BET Awards 2021"

• "Dave Chappelle: The Closer"

• "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3"

• The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

Outstanding Children's Program • "Ada Twist, Scientist"

• "Family Reuinion"

• "Karma's World"

• "Raven's Home"

• "Waffles + Mochi"

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special • Joy Reid, "The Reidout"

• Daniel Baker, Joel Martinez, "Desus & Mero"

• Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, "The Real"

• Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, "Red Table Talk"

• LeBron James, "The Shop: Uninterrupted" Outstanding Guest Performance • Alani Anthony, "The Chi"

• Christina Elmore, "Insecure"

• Daniel Kaluuya, "Saturday Night Live"

• Erika Alexander, "Run the World"

• Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Animated Series • "Big Mouth"

• "Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz"

• "Super Sema"

• "We The People"

• "Yasuke" Outstanding Breakthrough Creative - Television • Angel Kristi Williams, "Colin in Black and White"

• Cierra Glaude, "Queen Sugar"

• Deborah Riley Draper, "The Legacy of Black Wall Street"

• Halcyon Person, "Karma's World"

• Quyen Tran, "Maid" Outstanding Documentary - Television • "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything"

• "American Masters: How it Feels to be Free"

• "Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali"

• "High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America"

• "Insecure Documentary" Music Outstanding New Artist • Cynthia Erivo, "Ch. 1 vs. 1"

• Jimmie Allen, "Bettie James Gold Edition"

• Saweetie, "Best Friend ft. Doja Cat"

• Tems, "If Orange Was A Place"

• Zoe Wees, "Girls Like Us"

Outstanding Male Artist • Anthony Hamilton, "Love is the New Black"

• Drake, "Way 2 Sexy"

• Giveon, "Heartbreak Anniversary"

• J. Cole, "The Off-Season"

• Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name"

Outstanding Female Artist • Jazmine Sullivan, "Heaux Tales"

• Ari Lennox, "Pressure"

• Beyoncé , "Be Alive"

• H.E.R., "Back of My Mind"

• Chloe, "Have Mercy" Outstanding International Song • "Essence," Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber

• "Peru," Fireboy DML

• "Somebody's Son," Tiwa Savage ft. Brandy

• "Touch It," KiDi

• "Understand," Omah Lay Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album • "Best Friend," Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

• "Essence," Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber

• "Fye Fye," Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe

• "Have Mercy," Chl ö e

• "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

Outstanding Album • "An Evening with Silk Sonic," Silk Sonic

• "Heaux Tales," Jazmine Sullivan

• "Back of My Mind," H.E.R.

• "Certified Lover Boy," Drake

• "When It's All Said and Done...Take Time," Giveon

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album • "Coming 2 America"

• "Judas and the Black Messiah"

• "Respect"

• "The Harder They Fall"

• The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song • "Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan

• "Damage," H.E.R.

• "Be Alive," Beyoncé

• "Have Mercy," Chl ö e

• "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic Outstanding Rap/Hip-Hop Song • "Best Friend," Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

• "Fye Fye," Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe

• "Industry Baby," Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

• "My Life with 21 Savage and Morray," J. Cole

• "Way 2 Sexy," Drake

Outstanding Group/Duo/Collaboration - Traditional • "Girl Like Me," Jazmine Sullivan ft. H.E.R.

• "Superstar," Anthony Hamilton ft. Jennifer Hudson

• "Georgia on My Mind," Chlöe x Halle

• "Complicated (Remix)," Leela James ft. Anthony Hamilton

• "Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

Outstanding Group/Duo/Collaboration - Contemporary • "Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA

• "Fye Fye," Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat Nwigwe

• "Go Crazy (Remix)," Chris Brown ft. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, and Gatto

• "Come Through," H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown

• "Way 2 Sexy," Drake ft. Future and Young Thug

• Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, "Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"• Jamila Wignot, "Ailey"• Jeymes Samuel, "The Harder They Fall"• Liesl Tommy, "Respect"• Rebecca Hall, "Passing"