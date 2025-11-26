William Way LGBT Community Center is closing Dec. 18, but its programming will continue around the city

The William Way LGBT Community Center will permanently close the doors to its longtime Center City home on Dec. 18, but leaders say programming will continue at other locations throughout the city.

After saying it would be selling the building at 1315 Spruce St. in June, the organization announced its closing date on Monday. The decision to shutter was due to high repair costs, and officials were unable to raise the necessary funds. Around 15,000 people visit the center each year for counseling, recovery support groups and food services.

William Way's Empowerment Programs — which includes the Elder Initiative offering resources to queer seniors — as well as its peer counseling and services for the trans community will be moved to the Church of Saint Luke and the Epiphany as of Jan. 5. St. Luke, which is located at 330 S. 13th Street in the Gayborhood, is a longstanding inclusive religious community and 70% of the congregation identifies as LGBTQ+.

Arts and culture programming, including gallery exhibitions, will be held at "partner organizations and off-site locations" throughout 2026, although the organization did not provide specifics.

Before closing, the center will host a Giving Thanks Dinner & Tree Decorating event on Thursday from noon-2 p.m. and a final dance honoring the organization's work and community on Dec. 5 from 6-9 p.m.

A statement from the organization said board members, staff and community partners are finalizing plans for next year, which will be William Way's 50th anniversary, and plan to release details as soon as possible. The most up-to-date information will be available on its website.

“For William Way, the Center has never been defined solely by a physical address; it lives wherever people come together to support, educate, uplift, and celebrate one another,” Darius McLean, acting executive director of William Way, said in a statement. "This next year will be marked by expanded partnerships, renewed visibility and a strengthened commitment to meeting our community wherever they are. The future of William Way is bright, and we’re honored to continue serving our LGBTQ+ family during this important transition."

The building closure also means that the John J. Wilcox, Jr. Archives and Library, which houses publications, business records, personal papers and other materials relating to the queer community, is also closed to visitors and researchers. It will be open until Dec. 18, but books and papers can no longer be checked out. William Way said it plans to preserve the collection and expand access in the coming years.

The organization was founded in 1976, and it has operated out of its home on Spruce Street since 1996. Leaders had been planning to redevelop the building but upon further inspection found that it needed $3.5 million in immediate repairs before any additional renovations could take place.

In an attempt to save the center, the facility began operating with limited hours, cut back on staff and reduced salaries. However, a fundraising effort for the repair money was unsuccessful, and leaders decided to instead vacate the facility and sell the building. In March 2024, Sen. John Fetterman removed $1 million earmarked for William Way for renovating and expanding the center from a funding bill, although he hoped to find the money elsewhere.