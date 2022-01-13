More Events:

January 13, 2022

Wine Dive, Sonny’s Cocktail Joint hosting celebration on South Street in honor of Betty White’s 100th Birthday

The two bars will be commemorating the late actress on Jan.17 with a portion of the proceeds going to local animal shelters

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Charity
Betty White Party H. Darr Beiser/USA Today Network

Wine Dive and Sonny's Cocktail Joint on South Street are celebrating what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday with a party in her honor on January 17th at 7 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to support local animal shelters and organizations.

Beloved actress and comedian Betty White died on Dec. 31 at age 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The impending celebration had been widely publicized, including a December cover of People Magazine exclaiming, "Betty White Turns 100." 

Despite White not reaching the milestone, two bars on South Street are determined to keep the celebration going forward as planned, by honoring her birthday on Jan. 17 with an all out bash.

RELATED: Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows

Wine Dive and Sonny's Cocktail Joint – located at 1506 South St. – will be hosting "Betty's Birthday Bash." The festivities will begin at 7 p.m., and party-goers can expect some of White's favorite cocktails and snacks, along with a tribute to "the Queen herself."


A portion of the proceeds will go to local animal shelters and organizations, a cause that was supported by White throughout her life. Local animal shelters, including ACCT Philly, have been taking part in the "Betty White Challenge," to honor the late comedian's legacy.  

The largest open intake animal facility in the region, ACCT Philly is currently operating at capacity, and has experienced large staffing shortages due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The challenge, in which Betty White fans donate (and urge others to donate) $5 to a local animal shelter on her 100th birthday, has the staff at ACCT Philly hopeful. 

"We're actually doing $5 or five hours," Sarah Barnett, co-executive director of ACCT Philly, told 6ABC earlier this month. "Some people are in a tough spot, but do they have free time? Do you want to come help the animals? Also, $5 makes a huge difference." 

On Jan. 18, Bennett and Raven from Philadelphia pop radio station 96.5 TDY are hosting a Golden Girls trivia night at Punch Line Philly. Proceeds will be going to benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA, in honor of White's enduring legacy as an animal rights activist. 

A film that was being put together to celebrate White's birthday was also in the making prior to her death. The producers have since reformatted the documentary, and will be showing it in theaters across the country on Jan. 17.

Fans can find a list of movie theaters around the Philadelphia region showing "Betty White: A Celebration" through Fathom Events.

Betty's Birthday Bash

Jan. 17, 2022
7 p.m. until closing | Pay-as-you-go
Wine Dive/Sonny's Cocktail Joint
1506 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146
Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Charity South Street Center City PSPCA Bars South Philadelphia ACCT Philly Actresses Birthday Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Philadelphia Skyline - Prevu - Bidding War

4 Philly real estate trends to watch for this year
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Lounge

Bowling, music, and more at Philly's newest entertainment destination

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Collecting receipts: Mike Lombardi said dumb stuff about another Eagles head coaching hire
120621NickSirianni

Sponsored

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Transportation

Speed camera program to begin on I-95 in Wilmington
Speed Cameras I-95 Wilmington

Health News

The Red Cross desperately needs blood donations; here's how to help
Red Cross Blood Drive

Entertainment

'Mare of Easttown' earns four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

Family-Friendly

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved