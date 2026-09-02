Winners and losers: Red hot Bryce Harper, Phils starters shine in Arizona desert

The Phillies came one run away from sweeping the Diamondbacks this week, faltering in a pitcher's duel 1-0 to drop the finale of a three-game set Wednesday — but winning a fifth series in six tries 2-1.

The biggest takeaway from this one, in addition to another argument to support their contending status, is how some of the big names performed in the series in Arizona (both good and bad).

From an epic Bryce Harper performance to a rookie's spectacular outing to a few stinkers, here are some winners and losers from the Phils first loss since August 25:

Winners

Bryce Harper

The Phillies' former MVP has been getting on base like a man possessed lately — particularly at the expense of the Diamondbacks. A day after pounding two hits Monday, Harper reached base five time on Tuesday, with four hits and a walk. He's actually got the most free passes in the entire sport with 99 of them. And, his .392 on base percentage entering Wednesday was just .001 behind James Wood for the top mark in the National League. In the finale, reached base three times (two walks and a single and increasing his OBP to .394).

Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Andrew Painter

All three of these guys have been steady hands during the stretch run and each was light's out against Arizona:

• Let's start with Andrew Painter, who had his best outing ever as a pro Wednesday, lasting seven innings and allowing just two hits. If this is what Painter's potential truly is, mad props to the Phillies front office for holding off on adding a starter at the trade deadline. He was robbed of a win as the offense was blanked.

• Nola finally got his ERA below 5 for the season, tossing five frames of one-run ball in the series opener. Thankfully the bullpen held it together, with four holds and a Jhoan Duran save earning Nola the slim 2-1 victory.

• A day later Luzardo was just as impressive, as he pitched into the 7th while also allowing one run. His 3.02 ERA is also moving in the right direction.

Losers

Brandon Marsh

The splits couldn't be more stark for the 2026 All-Star starter. After hitting .301 before the All-Star break, the outfielder entered Wednesday hitting just .193 since it. He went 0-for-4 on Monday and then, after sitting to start the game behind Edmundo Sosa, Marsh went 0-for-2 in relief and was the only hitter to appear in that game for Philly without reaching base at least once. He was also hitless in the finale, posting a 0-for-9 doughnut for the series.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber hasn't been in a summer slump like Marsh has, but he didn't do much against Arizona. Schwarber failed to get a hit with just two walks in the series, though he did give Harper a break at first base, starting there Wednesday. Obviously it would be preferred if Schwarber never gets cold, but it isn't the worst thing in the world, theoretically, for two of the team's biggest stars to stagger their hot streak. If Schwarber starts hitting frequent bombs in say, early October, the Phillies would be just fine with that.

Wild card competition

The Phillies series win over the Diamondbacks is yet another substantive blow to a competitor looking to vie for a Wild card spot. Arizona, which had been in the mix to climb the Wild card latter, is now clinging to the final postseason spot in the league, hoping to find a way to compete with San Diego (they're tied for the spot). This comes on the heal of Phillies' sweeps over then playoff hopefuls the Marlins and Cardinals back in August.

The D'Backs now sit 5.5 games behind the Phillies, after the Phils won two of three games. The Phillies have also eclipsed the Cubs, at least for now, for the all important top WC position which gives a best of three series at home to that squad. The Phils need to be clear of Chicago in the standings as they'd lose a head-to-head tiebreaker for that No. 4 seed in the NL.

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