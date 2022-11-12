42-year-old woman dead after double shooting in East Falls Saturday morning

A 42-year-old woman died at Temple University Hospital Saturday morning after being shot in the East Falls section of Northwest Philadelphia.

Late Friday night, the woman and a 52-year-old man were shot on the 3100 block of Berkley drive, Fox 29 reported.

Philadelphia Police arrived at the scene to investigate the shooting and found several shell casings from a gun however did not find a weapon or a suspect.

The gunshot victims were both taken to Temple Hospital by a private vehicle, according to 6ABC; the unspecified car they were driven in had multiple gunshot holes in it.

The male victim is in critical condition after being treated.

There is currently no motive for this shooting, and nobody has been arrested as the investigation continues.

According to statistics from the Philadelphia Police, the city has had 457 homicides this year, a 4% decrease from 2021 on the same date.

An interactive map created by the City Controller's office shows 428 of the homicides this year are from gun violence. As of Nov. 10, there have been 1,648 non-fatal gunshot victims this year. Woman account for 13% or 278 of those victims.

In July, The Grio reported that more women are getting shot in Philadelphia. The report stated that the likelihood of a shooting victim being a woman has increased by 62%. In 2015 it was 8%, the report said. At the time of the report, 659 women had been shot in Philadelphia since 2020, more than 100 fatally.



