More Health:

February 11, 2026

Worrying about aging doesn't help — it actually may speed up the process

Women who are anxious about their declining health may be causing their cells to deteriorate more quickly, new research shows.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Aging
Women Aging Anxiety John Junkin/UNSPLASH.COM

Women who worry about their declining health may speed up the biological aging process, new research suggests.

Women who fret about their declining health may be speeding up their aging processes, a new study suggests.

Prior research has demonstrated a link between worrying about health and increased levels of depression and loneliness – and poorer self-reported health – in middle-aged and older adults. The new study, published Monday, went a step further, finding an association between anxieties about declining health and aging on a molecular level.

MORE: Can dark showering help you sleep better? Here's what the science says

"Aging-related anxiety is not merely a psychological concern, but may leave a mark on the body with real health consequences," said Mariana Rodrigues, the study's first author.

Rodrigues and the research team from New York University analyzed data from 726 women who were surveyed about their anxieties about aging, including declining attractiveness, health and reproductive status. The researchers also examined blood samples from the women to assess their biological age — the amount of damage that their cells had incurred. This differs from chronological age, which measures age in years.

The researchers found psychological stress about deteriorating physical health and vulnerability to illness may show up on a cellular level, essentially accelerating aging across all body systems.

"Women in midlife may also be in multiple roles, including caring for their aging parents," Rodrigues said. "As they see older family members grow older and become sick, they may worry about whether the same thing will happen to them."

But the findings showed anxiety about fading beauty and losing the ability to have children seemed to have less impact on biological aging.

Overall, the study reinforces the importance of improved understanding of the mind-body connection and how to better support people with anxieties about growing older, the researchers said.

"Aging is a universal experience," Rodrigues said. "We need to start a discourse about how we as a society — through our norms, structural factors, and interpersonal relationships — address the challenges of aging."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Aging Philadelphia Research Studies Aging Stress Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

man sitting on a yoga mat at home, writing in a notebook after a workout

The power of routine and the role of micro habits
Purchased - Person sitting on the couch bored

Why boredom might actually be good for your brain

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Livestream set up in Lancaster County to watch two bald eagle eggs

Eagle Cam Pennsylvania

Real Estate

The 2026 home lending landscape

Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

Health Insurance

Pennie enrollment plummets as health insurance premiums increase by 102%

Pennie enrollment

Pets

Adopting one of these pets gets you free 'Beauty and the Beast' tickets

PSPCA Pets Adoption

Fashion

More than 100 vendors will bring decades of vintage fashion to Oaks

The Philly Vintage Flea

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved