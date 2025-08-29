Wonder to open its third Philly food hall in University City next week

Wonder, the rapidly expanding food hall startup, is opening its third location in Philadelphia next week.

This one, at 3924 Walnut St., is on the University of Pennsylvania campus. It's the eighth Wonder food hall in the Philly region, and several more are set to open in the coming months.

Wonder food halls allow diners to curate meals by selecting items from about 20 restaurants that offer a wide range of cuisines, including American, Chinese, Italian, Hawaiian, Mexican and Middle Eastern. Wonder food halls are designed for delivery and takeout, but the University City location will have a small amount of in-house seating.

A grand opening ceremony takes place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and features a live DJ, food samples and free merchandise for the first 100 people in line. The merchandise includes a free tote bag designed by Philadelphia artist Fabiola Lara. Two Locals Brewing will be there, too.

One dollar from every order during the store's first week will be donated to Philabundance.

Provided Image/Wonder A Wonder food hall is opening Thursday on the University of Pennsylvania campus — the startup's third Philadelphia location.

Wonder, which is based in New York, has dozens of locations, mostly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. It opened food halls in Fishtown and Northeast Philly earlier this year, and has plans to add 12 more Philadelphia-area locations, the Inquirer reported. Food halls in South Philly, Mount Laurel and Newtown Square are slated to open in September. Rittenhouse will get one in October.

Wonder's expansion in the Philly region is part of a growing trend of New York City restaurants opening locations in Philadelphia. Other examples include the Cellar Dog jazz bar in Center City, the speakeasy Newsroom in Northern Liberties and the Palestinian restaurant Ayat, which plans to open in Rittenhouse.