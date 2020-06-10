More News:

June 10, 2020

South Jersey cop unjustly pepper sprayed two people, prosecutors allege

Woodlynne officer, 31, has worked for nine police departments

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Woodlynne police officer pepper spray Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A Woodlynne police officer has been suspended without pay and charged with two counts of simple assault for allegedly using pepper spray on two individuals without being provoked.

A South Jersey police officer faces criminal charges for allegedly using pepper spray on two people without being provoked. 

Ryan Dubiel, 31, of the Woodlynne Police Department, has been charged with two counts of simple assault, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday. 

Video footage shows that two people were not resisting arrest or attempting to harm anyone when the pepper spray was deployed against them on June 4. Additional footage from Dubiel's body camera will be made available Thursday, prosecutors said. 

Dubiel, of Wenonah, Gloucester County, has been suspended without pay. He has been with Woodlynne police for 10 months after previously serving with eight other police departments during his career, prosecutors said. 

The charges come against a backdrop of nationwide protests demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police. Former officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder. Three other former officers have been with aiding and abetting murder.

Video footage of the incident involving Dubiel can be seen below:


"Our Special Prosecutions Unit received the Internal Affairs complaint against Dubiel on June 5 and immediately began collecting all of the evidence to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the complaint," acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said in a statement. "After careful review, it was clear Dubiel’s actions are not consistent with the state of New Jersey use-of-force policy."

The charges filed against Dubiel were made in consultation with the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued a statement commending Mayer for filing charges, saying Dubiel's use of force was "appalling." He called for the Police Training Commission to institute a statewide licensing program that would require officers to meet "baseline standards of professionalism." A licensing program would prevent problematic officers from being passed from department to department. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police South Jersey Camden County Prosecutor New Jersey Camden County Woodlynne Gurbir Grewal

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: John Hightower
060420JohnHightower

Police

Philadelphia pledges major police reform, eliminates department's proposed budget increase
Philly council defund police

Health News

Rubber bullets used by police on protesters can kill, blind or maim for life
Police Rubber Bullets

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Food & Drink

Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly
Tasties restaurant

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved